Superbonus 2022: announcement by the Revenue Agency

The Inland Revenue clarifies the changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law. What are the changes on the horizon

A proper appointment is that of the Revenue Agency, which updates the parameters of the transmission of the communications of the transfer or discount options on the invoice relating to building bonusesbased on the changes introduced by the Budget Law 2022. Two years after its launch, the Superbonus has registered a notable response among taxpayers, or rather among those owners of houses and condominiums who have taken advantage of the State building concessions to get hold of buildings or individual apartments, with a view to energy and structural efficiency.

The building bonuses showed today a request from taxpayers that is more sensitive than one could imagine; a request aimed at perfecting their homes with thermal insulation interventions, replacement of winter air conditioning systems and reduction of seismic risk, and which was only stimulated by an adequate input made up of incentives appropriately targeted and controlled by the government.

Revenue Agency, the Superbonus to changes in the Budget Law

The terms of the changes to which the Revenue Agency has spoken, in view of the internal update of the channel for the transmission of notices of the transfer or discount options on the invoice, mainly concern the obligation to issue a compliance visa And the attestation of the adequacy of the expenses compared to the various cases implemented in 2021.

In principle, the Superbonus does not present any regulatory changes. Starting from February 4, 2022, the procedure of the Inland Revenue, adapted to the new elements present in this year’s Budget Law, will receive communications relating to expenses incurred in 2022. During the year, the transmission channel will allow reception of the expenses incurred for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings (objectives included in the Superbonus purposes).

The obligation therefore remains to issue the compliance visa and the attestation of the adequacy of the expenses, which, starting from the commencement of the various bonuses, on November 12, 2021, entitle the taxpayer to take advantage of the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit, also extended to interventions on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several individuals. An obligation that lapses in the event that the return is presented directly by the taxpayer, through the use of the pre-filled return prepared (model 730 or income model).

Expenses incurred by 31 December 2022 are also subject to the deduction, provided, however, that by 30 June of that year they had been made at least 60 percent of the total interventiontherefore also in conjunction with anti-seismic and energy efficiency interventions, as well as those for the removal of architectural barriers.