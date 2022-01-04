Superbonus 2022: extension and rules in the Official Gazette

Superbonus extension in the Official Gazette: in the 2022 maneuver, all the new deadlines and rules for the 110% deduction and for the other bonuses.

With the publication of the 2022 Budget Law in the Official Gazette, the extension of the benefits provided under the Super bonus 110%, with the new deadlines and deduction percentages: for single-family homes, the deadline is set at 31 December 2022 with no further restrictions compared to those of 2021; for condominiums there is an extension until 2025 but with a progressive reduction of the relief or credit, which takes effect starting from 2024.

Rates and deadlines for the Superbonus 110%

The Superbonus remains at 110% until 2023, drops to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025 for the works carried out by condominiums , by individuals on buildings consisting of two to four units separately stacked real estate and for the onlus .

For work carried out by natural persons on cottages (single-family units), the deduction remains 110% until December 31, 2022, provided that the SAL of 30% of the planned interventions has been reached by June 30.

For the IAAP (autonomous social housing institutes) and the cooperatives of residential property with undivided ownership, the extension is set for 2023 on condition that the SAL at the end of June reaches the target of 60% of the works.

For interventions in the areas affected by seismic events from 1 April 2009 with a state of emergency, the deduction remains 110% for expenses incurred by 31 December 2025.

The extensions also apply to interventions towed and for the installation of solar systems photovoltaic And charging columns of electric vehicles. For expenses incurred from 1 January 2022, the deduction is divided into four annual installments of the same amount.

Deadlines calendar

Superbonus Expiration Condominiums and multi-family buildings 110% 12/31/2023 Condominiums and multi-family buildings 70% 12/31/2024 Condominiums and multi-family buildings 65% 12/31/2025 Individuals 110%

(SAL 30% as of 30/06/2022) 12/31/2022 IACP and undivided ownership cooperatives 110%

(SAL 60% as of 30/06/2023) 12/31/2023

Credit transfer and invoice discount

Also extended the options for the assignment of credit or for the discount on the invoice (article 121 of decree 34/2020):

for building and energy interventions, extension until 2024;

for interventions falling under the Superbonus extension until 2025.

The new ones constraints introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree (compliance and sworn certification) have merged into the 2022 Budget Law. price list of reference is that indicated in the Economic Development Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020 and, for some categories of goods, by the Ecological Transition Ministerial Decree.

Other building bonuses

As regards the other building bonuses, the Renovation Bonus (50% up to an expenditure ceiling of 96 thousand euros) and theEcobonus ordinary (65% with variable cost ceilings depending on the work). The Furniture Bonus 50% up to 10 thousand euros is granted for 2022 alone, while it drops to 5 thousand euros in 2023 and 2024. Finally, the Green Bonus (to 36% up to a spending ceiling of 5 thousand euros) and the Facades Bonus (reduced, however, to 60%, with no spending ceiling).

New Bonus 2022

For 2022, a new deduction for elimination of architectural barriers equal to 75% on an expenditure ceiling of 50 thousand euros for single-family buildings or real estate units in multi-family buildings up to 40 thousand euros multiplied by the number of real estate units for buildings consisting of two to eight units, or 30 thousand euros for the number of units for buildings consisting of more than eight units.