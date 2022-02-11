Superbonus, 4 billion frauds. Tax and Finance, the maxi scam that can blow everything up – Libero Quotidiano





The practice on the 110% superbonus becomes more complicated. After the promises of the government that had guaranteed a new decree next week – destined to overcome the bottleneck of the only authorized transfer for the tax credit – Guardia di Finanza and Agenzia delle Entrate are once again pointing the finger at the frauds discovered so far. In all, 4.4 billion in tax credits generated on non-existent or inflated restructuring on the total 18 billion. The Revenue Agency and the Fiamme Gialle have so far found “a total amount of non-existent tax credits” linked to the superbonus and building bonuses for 4.4 billion euros, said the director of the Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, during the hearing in the Senate on the Sostegni ter decree. In particular, explained Ruffini, “following a report by the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police, 2.3 billion are now subject to preventive seizures by the judicial authorities; 160 million euros were suspended and discarded by the Agency on the credit transfer platform, due to the provisions introduced with the anti-fraud decree, which allows the Agency to carry out preventive checks in the presence of risk profiles “. The remaining amounts are the subject of ongoing investigations and requests for preventive seizure forwarded to the competent judicial authorities, which will probably lead to further seizures “. For its part, the Guardia di Finanza acknowledges “with favor every regulatory measure which, by adequately defining the number of transfers and the subjective profile of the transferees, allows to minimize the risk of fraud and money laundering, so as to strengthen the protection of companies honesty and the country’s economic growth ”, underlined the representatives of the GDF, again during the hearing in the Senate.



INSPECTIVE ACTIVITY – From the inspections and investigations in the field, “serious irregularities related to the creation, also by criminal organizations branched out throughout the national territory, of non-existent tax credits”, added Ruffini. Offenses carried out through a mechanism of «articulated concatenations of transfers to intermediary companies and natural persons» and the bonuses «have been partially monetized with credit institutions or other financial intermediaries. In some cases, then, the proceeds of fraud have already been conveyed abroad ». Ruffini’s clarifications came as appeals to the executive multiplied to reintroduce the possibility of selling the general bonus and superbonus tax credits more than once. All the initials in the construction industry yesterday asked for an urgent change to the credit transfer rules: National Builders Association, Assolegno, Alliance of Cooperatives, Confartigianato, Cna, Casartigiani, Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Confapi, Aniem, Confcooperative, Condominium administrators, Oice, National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts. The operators suggest to the executive to allow the transfer of tax credits exclusively through intermediaries supervised by Bank of Italy, such as banks and financial companies, instead excluding the possibility that the bonus transferred by the client to the person carrying out the work could be transferred, for example, to a other company. It is precisely in these movements of the sums of money that fraud has occurred. The parties shared the appeal practically unanimous.



