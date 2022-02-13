Superbonus 80% to hotels for wifi, furniture and spa costs: what it is and how to ask

Said of the “postponement” to the previous Mise decree for energy efficiency, the list drawn up by Tourism also includes the anti-seismic redevelopment, the elimination of architectural barriers, extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation, the construction of thermal pools, expenses for digitization but also the purchase of furniture and furnishing components.

Also subsidize the anti-seismic expenses

On the prevention of risks deriving from earthquakes, for example, the Ministry of Tourism clarifies that all costs relating to the construction of works designed to improve the anti-seismic behavior of the building are eligible, but also the costs for the purchase of goods intended for structures existing, already in compliance with the anti-seismic legislation in force in the reference area, provided that the purchase is suitable for improving the anti-seismic behavior of the building. In any case, the improvement must be certified by a qualified technician.

Also on the front of the elimination of architectural barriers, the perimeter of the interventions is quite wide. The spa complexes can access the bonuses for the construction and renovation of the tubs and vascular paths but also the “indispensable supports” such as toilets and changing rooms.

The digitization chapter

In order to promote digitalization, which runs through the entire Pnrr, the costs incurred for the purchase of modems, routers and wifi systems or even the purchase of devices are included in the tax credit and in the non-repayable fund. for electronic payments and software, licenses and systems for the management and security of online collections.

For furniture, furnishings and lighting accessories, access to the incentive passes from a report by a qualified professional who certifies direct functionality for technical-physical characteristics to meeting the objectives relating to at least one of the building interventions included in the facilitated catalog.