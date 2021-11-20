Superbonus, after the Sal, interventions to be completed. But if the terms expire, you can pay earlier

Always need to complete the work

Also in previous replies, the Agency explained that it is possible to advance payments, but nevertheless stressed that it is always necessary to complete the interventions. “It was also reiterated – we read – the need for the interventions to be effectively completed and it was specified that this condition will obviously be verified by the financial administration during the control”.

Failure to carry out the interventions is equivalent to any lack of fundamental requirements, such as the achievement of the double class jump or the seismic improvement, and “will result in the recovery of the deduction unduly used, albeit in the alternative method of the discount on the invoice / credit transfer tax”.

Therefore, in the light of all these observations, “it must be considered possible to exercise, in the validity of the tax concession, the option” of the assignment of the credit and the discount on the invoice, in relation to a Sal of not less than 30% of the total intervention , even if the works will be completed after «the period of validity of the facility». Even if the facilitation remains, then, subject to the fact that the interventions are actually carried out and completed.

This answer, in practice, must be considered carefully now that we are approaching a season in which some concessions will expire. For single-family homes, for example, it will not be possible to go beyond December 31, 2022, with a series of limitations. The interventions discounted first will have to make it seem like a job that, overall, will still have to be completed. In short, it will not be possible to halt the construction site halfway through.