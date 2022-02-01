Superbonus alarm, Sicindustria: “Allow more credit transfers within the banking system”

“Allow more credit transfers within the banking system”. That’s what he asks Sicindustria to the government after the new rules introduced in the Dl Sostegni ter by the Draghi government which would lead, with the strong limitations on the assignment of credit, to a default of the system.

“Against the criminal who wants to defraud, it is right to tighten the shirts but by tightening them too much the system collapses – he declares the president of Sicindustria, Gregory Bongiorno -. Serious people must be given the opportunity to apply for credit. “In Sicily, thanks to the Superbonus 110 and the building bonuses, the number of companies has increased by over three thousand units, reaching 51 thousand, with an increase of over 30% of jobs and nearly 40% of the wage bill.

“The government’s choice, albeit shared for the fight against possible fraud, changes the rules, damaging thousands of companies already engaged in energy and seismic redevelopment since last year, which will be forced to review the contractual conditions with their customers. with the concrete risk of litigation. The amendment provided for by art. 28 of the Legislative Decree ter which limits the assignment of the tax credit to a single time, together with the further increase in the prices of raw materials, which took place in January , will lead – explains the president of Sicindustria – to disastrous consequences for a sector which, after years of deep crisis, had finally caught its breath “.

“The limitation envisaged – explains Bongiorno – in fact implies that the operations for the sale of the tax credit can only be carried out by large banks with adequate fiscal capacity. This means that on the one hand, times will lengthen because in the face of a great demand there will be a smaller supply, and on the other hand, that there will be a concentration of the market with an inevitable lengthening of the investigation and disbursement times, if not even an increase in the costs of the sale operations “.

“There will be many builders who have signed contracts with condominiums who, having difficulty in assigning credit and with the increase in the cost of materials, will be unable to easily transfer the credit. We will see companies fail or those who have already started months ago the works will have worked well up to now but from now on there will be difficulties in finishing the works, times that will lengthen and this will affect all citizens “

“The request – Bongiorno reiterates – is, therefore, that the envisaged changes be reviewed, and in particular art. 28, ensuring that more credit transfers are allowed within the entire banking system, so that, being by the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank, the traceability of financial flows can be guaranteed in any case and therefore the possibility of fraud can be excluded. By doing so there will be credit volatility and avoid the risk of the funnel “.

