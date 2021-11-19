Superbonus and building bonuses: the compliance visa

Super bonus 110%, Building bonuses

And compliance visa: following various checks carried out by the Revenue Agency, in relation to the building interventions sustained, it became necessary to adopt other control measures to avoid the increase in tax fraud. In particular, to counter this phenomenon, the Decree Law n.157 of 11 November 2021, the so-called Control Decree, was published, which extended thecompliance visa requirement to all existing building bonuses and not just the 110% superbonus. It is specified that these provisions are valid from 12 November 2021.

Superbonus and building bonuses: compliance visa requirement

First of all, it should be remembered that the possibilities for the beneficiaries of tax concessions in the construction sector are as follows:

to) direct deduction in the tax return;

b) discount on invoice carried out directly by the company executing the interventions;

c) credit assignment to other parties, including credit institutions.

For the application of the discount on the invoice and for the assignment of the due credit, it is necessary to send a specific communication model to the Revenue Agency, through which it informs about the way in which the beneficiary of the deduction benefits from the tax advantage.

Compliance visa: building interventions involved

The Relaunch Decree (Legislative Decree 34/2020) with article 121 introduces the possibility, for the taxpayer, to opt for the discount on the invoice or for the transfer of credit, as an alternative to direct deduction in the tax return, for the interventions listed below:

Super bonus 110%, for ecobonus and seismabonus interventions, as per article 119 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, whose deduction percentage is equal to 110% of the amount incurred; Speeches by renovation, suitable for the recovery of the building stock, referred to in article 16-bis, paragraph 1, l. a) and b), of Presidential Decree 917/1986, with a deduction percentage equal to 50% of the amount incurred; Interventions by “ecobonus“, Ie relating to energy efficiency, referred to in Article 14 of Legislative Decree 63/2013, with a percentage of deduction which, depending on the type of interventions, can be equal 50% or 65%

the amount incurred; Interventions by “sismabonus“, Which includes the interventions for the adoption of anti-seismic measures, referred to in article 16, c. from 1-bis to 1-septies of Legislative Decree 63/2013, with an equal deduction percentage at 50%

of the amount incurred or, in the event that a reduction in the building’s risk classes is certified, the percentage increases up to a maximum of 85%; Facade bonus, suitable for the recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, including those for external cleaning or painting only, referred to in Article 1, c. 219, Law 160/2019, with an equal percentage at 90%

of the amount incurred up to 31 December 2021. For these interventions, a reduction of the percentage to 60% is envisaged starting from 1 January 2022; Installation of photovoltaic systems, referred to in article 16-bis, paragraph 1, l. h) Presidential Decree 917/1986, with an equal percentage at 50% the amount incurred; Installation of charging stations for electric vehicles, referred to in article 16-ter of Legislative Decree 63/2013, with an equal percentage at 50% of the amount incurred.

Compliance visa: compulsory affixing

As already mentioned, the Control decree, published in the Official Journal only a few days ago (12 November 2021), introduced the obligation to affix the approval of conformity on all building interventions. The conformity visa is intended to certify that the building interventions carried out have been carried out in the utmost regularity, verifying the existence of all the requisites required by the standard.

Please note that the compliance visa may be required by the taxpayer to one of the authorized parties defined in article 3, paragraph 3, l. a) and b) of Presidential Decree no. 322/1998, including the registered in the register of chartered accountants, accounting experts.

In the case of interventions by superbonus 110%

the affixing of the approval of conformity was already required only in the case in which the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer was chosen; now, instead, a visa is also required in the case of direct deduction in the tax return.

In the case of all other building bonuses, referred to in Article 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020 (building renovation, eco-bonus, sismabonus and façade bonus), a compliance visa was not previously required. Now, with the introduction of the Control Decree

the compliance visa becomes mandatory in the case of a discount on the invoice and in the case of credit transfer; excluding, for these interventions, the compliance visa in the case of direct deduction in the tax return, which remains mandatory only for interventions falling within the 110% superbonus.

However, it should be noted that, only in the case of interventions that have returned to the 110% superbonus, the taxpayer who intends

bring in deduction in the tax return, therefore not benefiting from either the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer, is not required to apply for a compliance visa to the qualified professional if the tax return is presented directly by the taxpayer himself, through the pre-filled template made available on the portal of the Revenue Agency, or, if the tax return is submitted by the withholding agent who provides tax assistance.

The communication of discount on the invoice or credit transfer relating to the interventions carried out on the real estate units it must be sent to the Revenue Agency

exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa. The communication relating to the interventions carried out on condominiums must be sent by

subject issuing the compliance visa or by the condominium administrator.

Certificate of conformity: certification of the qualified technician

Another fundamental aspect, highlighted in the Control Decree, concerns the certification by the qualified technician.

The technicians authorized to issue the

sworn statements they will also have to check the

appropriateness of the expenses incurred, taking into account the price lists identified in attachment A of the Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020. Furthermore, for the purposes of certification, the qualified technician must also take into account the maximum values relating to each category of goods, identified by a specific decree of the Minister of ecological transition, which will be adopted within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the law converting the control decree.

The professional who issues the visa will also have to verify that the declarations issued by the qualified technicians are coordinated by a verification of the expenses incurred and certified by the qualified technician.

Uncertainty about compliance visa

However, many still remain doubts on the new legislation introduced. For example, in the hypothesis of a subsequent assignment of a credit already received, taking into account the possibility of being able to assign the credit infinite times, in compliance with the time limits, it would seem necessary in this case too to affix the compliance visa by the professional.

In fact, the provisions regarding the assignment of credits are not yet clear subsequent to the date of 12 November 2021, which originally did not need to affix any compliance visa, the communication of which was made before the date of entry into force of the Control Decree. Or, in the case of interventions not yet completed and, consequently, for the portion of expenditure not yet paid, it is assumed that the affixing of the conformity visa is necessary on them, even in the case of part of the work already completed and whose expenses were already paid by the taxpayer.

It is assumed that, in the case of assessment by the Inland Revenue, if the conditions required by the legislation do not exist, the amount corresponding to the deduction not due to the beneficiaries of the subsidy is recovered (therefore it is those who bear the costs). This amount will be refunded in full and a higher amount for interest and penalties will also be due.

For the 110% superbonus interventions, the legislation also considered the professional’s fee for affixing the compliance visa issued by the professional as part of the subsidized expenses. It is not yet clear whether, for others building bonuses, this expense may be considered for the purpose of facilitating the taxpayer who bears the expense.

Pursuant to the provisions ofArticle 121 of the Relaunch Decree, only the beneficiaries of the deduction are directly involved in the possible refund of the tax credit, increased by interest and penalties; while, the suppliers who apply the discount or the assignees are liable only for the possible use of the tax credit in an irregular way or to a greater extent than the credit received. However, further provisions on this point are still awaited on this point.

Obligation to affix a compliance visa: risk profiles

The Control decree it also identifies risk profiles that can suspend the use of the credit due; in fact, the Revenue Agency, within 5 working days of receiving the communication, may suspend, for a maximum of 30 days, the effects of communications.

In particular, these controls concern:

the consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications, compared with the data held by the Revenue Agency itself;

the data regarding the receivables being transferred and the subjects involved in the transfer operation;

similar sales made previously.

If at the outcome of the control carried out by the Revenue Agency they are risk profiles confirmed, the comunication it is not carried out and the negative result will be communicated to the person who sent the communication.

If, on the other hand, the operation it has no risk profiles, then we proceed toactual sending of the communication and the consequent amount of the credit.

Certificate of conformity: the required checks

The Revenue Agency will carry out checks on

tax breaks in building matters and their real interest. In particular, it is envisaged that the Inland Revenue may contest the use in offsetting of credits illegally used through a recovery act, referred to in Article 1, c. 421 and 422 of Law 311/2004. Such a dispute can be notified by 31 December of the 5th year following the one in which the violation occurred. We await a provision from the director of the Revenue Agency. Finally, it should be noted that changes may be made during the conversion of the Decree into Law.