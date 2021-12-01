Super bonuses and home bonuses, with the innovations introduced by the anti-fraud decree the system guarantees a greater security or is enriched with obstacles?

There most readers from Tax information who participated in the survey conducted on the topic has no doubts: the extension of compliance visa And sworn statement represents a further cost in terms of fulfilments that burdens the procedures.

Superbonus and home bonuses, the news of the anti-fraud decree? A cost in terms of compliance for readers

With the anti-fraud decree, the DL n. 157 in force since 12 November, the obligation to obtain the compliance visa and theasseveration of the appropriateness of expenses to access the benefits of the Superbonus and home bonuses.

In particular, the new provision introduced a series of innovations which are summarized below:

L’ compliance visa requirement has also been extended to the use of the Super bonus in the form of a deduction , except in cases where the tax return is submitted directly by the taxpayer or through the withholding agent;

has also been extended to the use of the , except in cases where the tax return is submitted directly by the taxpayer or through the withholding agent; L’ compliance visa requirement and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses has also been extended for credit assignment or discount on invoice related to other house bonuses ;

and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses has also been extended for or related to ; one was expected suspension for up to 30 days the effectiveness of communications on credit assignments or on invoice discounts sent to the Revenue Agency in case of details risk profiles , to carry out preventive checks;

the effectiveness of communications on credit assignments or on invoice discounts sent to the Revenue Agency in case of details , to carry out preventive checks; was ordered on strengthening of the assessment and recovery activities by the Revenue Agency, in relation to the deductions and assignments of credits for construction works.

Counteract the fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits related to construction is the purpose of the innovations introduced. The origin and the final goal of the new measures, therefore, is the will to build a safer and more guaranteed access system.

To do this, however, the fulfillments. And this seems to be the most relevant aspect for the aspirants beneficiaries of the Superbonus and other home bonuses.

For the81 percent of readers of Tax information who participated in the survey conducted on the topic, in fact, the extension of the obligations has a cost high in terms of procedures.





According to the data from the Annual Report on the impact of tax incentives on construction of the Chamber studies service in collaboration with Cresme, anticipated in the newspaper The sun 24 hours of 1 December, the works carried out with the Superbonus and all the others home bonus available in 2021 amount to 51.2 billion euros. And they have grown, in a year, by82 percent.

The exorbitant figures are not too surprising, as are the latest decisions of the government on changes to the access mechanism.

During the hearing of 6 October in the Senate on the Update to the Economic and Finance Document, in fact, the minister Daniele Franco after being urged by those present to provide answers on the future of concessions, had focused precisely on boom in the sector, like opportunity and risk.

Without leaving any doubts about the various positive potentials of building bonuses, he underlined:

“The construction sector must be supported but it cannot grow out of all proportion, risks creating bubbles and recessive situations “.

Also on the basis of these considerations, the Minister of Economy and Finance had announced the need to set an expiration date for the Superbonus not too far in time and to gradually reduce the range of action.

And the latest provisions go right in these directions:

the anti-fraud decree provides for a more control to avoid distortion ;

; the innovations contained in the Budget Law confirm the tax concessions linked to construction but lay the foundations for one gradual reduction of benefits.

As several readers point out, however, the complications of the DL n. 157/2021 do not derive only from the content of novelties approved but also from the timing of the entry into force.

There are many citizens who in the last months of 2021 are hurrying to take advantage of the rules applicable until the end of the year and to anticipate any restrictions on concessions by the Budget Law 2022.

There are therefore many taxpayers and operators in the sector who have found themselves having to deal with new rules introduced and with doubts about theextension of compliance and sworn certification that are derived from it

With the FAQ, answers to frequently asked questions published on November 22 and with the circular of 29 November, the Revenue Agency clarified that i new obligations depart from 12 November and have no retroactive effect.

There remains the difficulty of inserting a new piece in the running mosaic of Superbonus access rules and ai home bonus and new entries to the long list of necessary formalities to benefit from tax breaks related to construction.