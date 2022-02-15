Superbonus and home bonuses: the possible rules on credit transfer

Building bonuses, fraud and credit transfer

Building bonuses and credit assignments, pressed by some parties and construction companies, the government is studying the rules for restore the multiple assignment of tax credits in such a way as to put a stop to the scourge of fraud. In the sights of the new rules there is not only the Super bonus at 110%, but all the bonuses. Based on the data provided by the Revenue Agency, which quantified the sums subtracted from taxpayers at 4.4 billion, the most used bonuses to defraud the tax authorities were bonus facades (46%) andecobonus (34%), followed by the rental bonus (9%), from sismabonus (8%) while the Superbonus the last (3%). And this is because the conformity visa and sworn certification were mandatory from the beginningwhile they have become mandatory for all building bonuses (facade bonuses, renovation bonuses, eco-bonuses, seismabonus, installation of photovoltaic systems and installation of columns for charging electric vehicles) with the anti-fraud decrees last November.

With the tightening imposed by the Sostegni ter which came into force on January 27, whoever accepts the credit assigned by the suppliers who have applied the discount on the invoice or directly by the taxpayers who pay for the works, has the only possibility of using the sum in compensation (10 years for all building bonuses and 5 years for the Superbonus) without being able to sell it in turn.

On the new rules – there was talk of putting a credit sticker and to allow the sale only to subjects supervised by the Bank of Italy – a clash is taking place not only between the parties that make up the majority, but also within the same movement, between different exponents, as in the case of the League divided between the most permissive of the leader Matteo Salvini and the more prudent one of the Minister of Development Giancarlo Giorgetti.

At the moment it is a matter of hypotheses and to be sure of how the assignment of credit will change we must wait for theamendment to the Milleproroghe decree (probably already at the end of this week with the CDM scheduled for Thursday or Friday), the regulatory instrument that will contain the new rules.

Let’s see what are the rules already in force to be able to assign the credit and which ones could be introduced from scratch.

