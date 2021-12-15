Superbonus and minimum condominiums: how to take advantage of the concessions

Minimum condominium And

Superbonus: what are the conditions for accessing tax deductions provided for by art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree in the case of a building in which there are less than eight condominiums? TheRevenue Agency in the answer n. 809/2021.

Minimum condominium and 110% superbonus: the response of the tax authorities

The answer arises from the question posed by an instant, owner of two properties (category A / 2 and C / 6) located in a condominium which includes 3 other properties (category A / 2, C / 2 and C / 6) owned by her husband.

The goal is to carry out the demolition and reconstruction of the entire building, with an intervention that can be configured as “Building renovation” pursuant to article 3, paragraph 1, letter d), of Presidential Decree 380/2001, also using the Superbonus to:

“driving” interventions : thermal insulation of the building envelope and anti-seismic interventions, as required by art. 119, paragraphs 1, letter a), and 4 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020;

: thermal insulation of the building envelope and anti-seismic interventions, as required by art. 119, paragraphs 1, letter a), and 4 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020; “towed” intervention: replacement of the condominium heating system.

Each of the taxpayers would like to bear the expenses to the extent of 50% of the total and the applicant will carry out the necessary formalities.

In addition, the properties stacked in category A and the condominium stairwell are equipped with heating system already existing and functioning and that at the end of the works will be equipped with a new condominium heating system with a boiler fueled by biomass fuels.

Considering that for the minimum condominiums it is not necessary to have the tax code, payments can be made by each condominium directly to the supplier for their share, possibly with invoices in the name of the individual condominium, or must be made by a condominium in charge of whom the invoices of the suppliers will be made out, even in the case of credit assignment or discount on the invoice?

Minimum condominium: to whom the invoices are to be made out

On the merits, the tax authorities recalled circular no. 24 / E of 2020: the civil law provisions for the condominium are applicable to the minimum condominium, with the exception of the articles governing the appointment of the administrator, as well as the obligation on the part of the latter to open a specific current account in the name of the condominium and the condominium regulation, necessary in case of more than ten condominiums.

Therefore, to benefit from the Superbonus for the works carried out on the common areas, condominiums that have not appointed an administrator:

they are not required to request the tax code;

can use the tax code of the condominium who carried out the related obligations,

provided that it can be demonstrated that the interventions are carried out on common parts of the building.

If the tax code of the minimum condominium is not requested, invoices must be issued towards the condominium, or both condominiums, which carries out or that they will also carry out the related obligations.

Furthermore, as also reiterated with circular letter no. 7 / E of 2021, the deductions currently governed by articles 14 and 16 of the law decree n. 63 of 2013 (ecobonus And

seismabonus), are also due to whoever is not the holder of the bank transfer and / or invoice, to the extent that he actually incurred the expenses, regardless of whether or not the transfer was ordered from a current account jointly held with the subject , on the other hand, the holder of the aforementioned documents.

Be careful though. In this case, it is necessary that:

the expense documents are specifically integrated with the name of the person who incurred the expense and with the indication of the relative percentage;

the additions must be made from the first year of use of the benefit, since the possibility of changing the distribution of the costs incurred in subsequent tax periods is excluded.

The same principles are made also applicable for the purposes of the Superbonus: each condominium, moreover, regardless of the choice made by the other, may decide to benefit directly from the deduction in their tax return, or to opt for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of credit pursuant to article 121 of the Relaunch decree .

Minimum condominium: terms and spending limits for towed interventions

Regarding the identification of the spending limit admitted to the Superbonus for the “towed” intervention to replace the condominium heating boiler with one powered by biomass fuels, this intervention is admitted to the Superbonus:

only if performed together with an intervention aimed at energy efficiency “driving force”, such as the thermal insulation of the external envelope of the building (so-called “ thermal coat “);

“driving force”, such as the thermal insulation of the external envelope of the building (so-called “ “); only if the interventions ensure as a whole the

improvement of two energy classes, or, where not possible, the achievement of the highest energy class to be demonstrated by means of the energy performance certificate (APE) referred to in Article 6 of Legislative Decree no. 192 of 2005, before and after the intervention, issued by a qualified technician in the form of a sworn declaration and on condition that the works are actually completed.

Circular 24 / E of 2020, for the purposes of applying the higher rate, also specified that the “towed” interventions must be carried out jointly with the “driving” interventions admitted to the Superbonus: this condition is considered satisfied if the dates of the expenses incurred for the towed interventions are included in the time interval identified by the start date and the end date of the works for carrying out the driving interventions. From this it follows that:

the expenses incurred for the “driving” interventions must be carried out within the time frame of validity of the subsidy;

the expenses for the “towed” interventions must be incurred during the period of validity of the subsidy and in the time interval between the start date and the end date of the works for the realization of the “driving” interventions.

In reference to the maximum eligible expenditure

in the case of towed interventions aimed at energy saving, circular no. 30 / E of 2020 specifies that the reference standards:

in some cases they identify a maximum deduction limit due;

in others, a maximum spending limit admitted to the deduction.

In particular, paragraph 2 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree establishes that for the “towed” interventions the rate of 110 per cent is applied “within the budget limits foreseen, for each energy efficiency intervention, by current legislation“and therefore by art. 14 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013: to determine the maximum amount of expenditure admitted to the Superbonus, the maximum allowable deduction provided for in the reference standards must be divided by the deduction rate expressed in absolute terms, that is: maximum deduction divided by 1.1 (110%).

In this case, therefore, for the replacement of the heating system with a heat generator powered by biomass fuels serving the building, considering that article 14, paragraph 2-bis, of the law decree n. 63 of 2013 establishes an amount for this intervention maximum deduction due equal to 30,000 euros, the spending limit admitted to the Superbonus, is equal to 27,273 euros and is commensurate with the intervention carried out on the building.