Superbonus and other building bonuses, new model for sale or discount

With the provision of 12 November 2021, signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the Revenue Agency implemented the new provisions contained in article 1, paragraph 1, letter b), of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021, which extends to all building bonuses (and no longer only to the 110% deduction) the obligation to request the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction , in case of option for the transfer or for the discount on the invoice.

The Revenue Agency has also published the new model for communicating the credit transfer or discount option on the invoice, with the relative instructions for its compilation. Let’s see better what it is.

Superbonus and other Building Bonuses, a new model for communicating the choice between sale or discount

As already mentioned at the beginning, the new model for communicating the credit transfer or discount option on the invoice has just been published, with the relative instructions for its compilation.

From the model called “Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns”, the text: “To be filled in only in the presence of Superbonus” present before has been substantially eliminated of the “Compliance Visa” section. Now, in fact, the obligation to apply for a compliance visa has been extended to all building bonuses:

  • recovery of the building stock;
  • energy efficiency;
  • adoption of anti-seismic measures;
  • recovery or restoration of the facade of existing buildings;
  • installation of photovoltaic systems;
  • installation of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Superbonus, guides and related articles

