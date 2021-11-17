Superbonus and roof insulation: Instructions for the Revenue Agency

If the attic is not heated, it does not need to be counted for the purpose of calculating the gross dispersing area. The thermal insulation interventions to be included in the superbonus 110 must cover more than 25% of the gross dispersing surface of the building. The unheated attic does not contribute to this percentage.

In summary, these are the clarifications provided by the Revenue Agency with yesterday’s reply n ° 779.

The roof insulation and the superbonus 110

The works aimed at the insulation of the roof fall within the superbonus 110.

In circular 24 / E 2020 and in n ° 30 / E, the Revenue Agency clarified that:

the expenses eligible for the Superbonus also include those for the insulation of the roof,

provided that the roof is a separating element between the heated volume and the outside.

Furthermore, it is necessary that, even together with other insulation interventions carried out on the opaque envelope, it must affect more than the 25 percent of the total gross dispersing surface and that the interventions lead to the improvement of two energy classes of the building. Also in conjunction with other energy efficiency measures and the installation of photovoltaic systems and storage systems.

With the Budget Law 2021 it was established that: the interventions for the insulation of the roof fall within the subsidy regulations, without limiting the concept of dispersing surface to only the local attic that may exist (paragraph 66 of Law n ° 178/2020).

Later, with a specific note, ENEA made it clear that the costs relating to the insulation works of a non-dispersing roof (roof) are admissible when the insulation of the underlying floor is not performed at the same time.

Having made this reconstruction, we come to the answer n ° 779 yesterday.

Answer n ° 779 of November 16th. The insulation of the unheated attic

The situation analyzed by the Revenue Agency concerns the reconstruction of the bonus ceiling 110.

A taxpayer intends to carry out interventions of demolition and removal of the roof pre-existing and reconstruction of the same roof with insulation and relative thermal insulation works bonus 110. To create an uninhabitable room to be used as a drying room-washhouse, to be used as an accessory room for one’s own housing unit below. The current attic is registered as an accessory room to the building below e it is not equipped with a heating system. On the contrary, the new attic room will be equipped with a heating system.

From here, he asked the tax authorities whether only the insulation and thermal insulation works of the roof and the relative perimeter walls as well as the installation of the external fixtures are allowed for Superbonus 110. For the other interventions described above, he intends to benefit from the restructuring bonus.

The Revenue Agency believes that the thermal insulation intervention on the roof is part of the superbonus. Hence, in the calculation of the percentage of 25% of the gross dispersing surface, the surface of the roof, and of the relative attic to be transformed into a wash house, must be excluded. As, as indicated by the instant, it is not a heated room.

In fact, only the surfaces that, in the pre-intervention situation, delimit the heated volume towards the outside, cold compartments or ground, are detected.

With regard to the installation of the fixtures, since the Superbonus is allowed only in the case of replacement of existing components or their parts and not as, in the case in question, of new installation, the taxpayer will be able to benefit only from the ordinary deduction or the restructuring bonus.