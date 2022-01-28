Superbonus and sismabonus 110 percentin the case of energy efficiency and anti-seismic interventions on the same building the progress of work must be checked separately.

The response to question number 53 of 27 January 2022 of the Revenue Agency.

To allow the use of the facility through the credit assignment or it discount on invoiceeach Sal must refer to at least 30 per cent of the total works.

Furthermore, the two concessions require different types of interventions and different technical skills for the asseveration of the effectiveness of the works and the appropriateness of the expenses.

Superbonus and sismabonus 110, the progress of the works must be checked separately

The superbonus 110 per cent and the sismabonus with maxi deduction provided for by the Relaunch decree are the subject of the response to the question number 53 of January 27, 2022.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 53 of January 27, 2022 Superbonus – criteria for determining the “State of progress of works (SAL)” for energy efficiency and anti-seismic interventions – Article 119 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34.

The starting point for clarification on the subject arises from the question posed by the instant, a taxpayer who intends to make a demolition intervention of two buildings with reconstruction of a single housing unit.

The two buildings are functionally independent units with independent access from the outside.

In the case in question, interventions of energy efficiency and anti-seismic. The petitioner asks if, for the indirect use of the facility through the discount on the invoice or the assignment of the credit, two different Sals are necessary (state of progress of the work).

The Revenue Agency recalls the regulatory framework of the concessions and the main documents of practice in this regard.

Finally, he clarifies that the verification of the progress of the works will have to be carried out separately for each category facilitated intervention.

In fact, in the recent document of practice it is highlighted that:

“The two distinct types of interventions (” energy efficiency “and” reduction of seismic risk “) therefore require different technical skills for the purpose of certifying the effectiveness of the same, as well as compliance with the technical requirements and the appropriateness of expenses . “

Superbonus and sismabonus 110 per cent, Sal to 30 per cent required for credit transfer and discount on invoice

On the basis of the provisions of the Relaunch decree, modified by subsequent regulatory interventions, theexercise of the option of indirect use the deduction is subject to the progress of the works.

In other words, in order to benefit from the maxi deduction through the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice, it is necessary that each Ps refers to at least 30 percent of the overall intervention and that no more than two Ps.

The paragraph 1-bis of article 121 of Legislative Decree number 34 of 2020 establishes, in fact, the following:

“The option referred to in paragraph 1 can be exercised in relation to each state of progress of the works. For the purposes of this paragraph, for the interventions referred to in Article 119, the state of progress of the work cannot be more than two for each overall intervention and each state of progress must refer to at least 30 percent of the same intervention. “

For the use of the superbonus and the 110 percent seismabonus, certification by qualified technicians is required, based on the provisions of paragraphs 13 and 13-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree.

Certifications must be carried out separately for two different types of interventionsenergy efficiency and seismic risk reduction, since they require different skills.

In this regard, the Revenue Agency refers to the various approved guidelines:

those contained in the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development August 6, 2020 , “Technical requirements for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings” And “Requirements for certification for access to tax deductions for the energy requalification of buildings” ;

, And ; those contained in the decree of Ministry of Infrastructure number 58 of 28 February 2017, “Sisma Bonus – Guidelines for the classification of the seismic risk of buildings as well as the procedures for the certification, by qualified professionals, of the effectiveness of the interventions carried out”.

The two different types of concessions each require specific skills.

In conclusion, the Revenue Agency explains that: