Superbonus between different rates and deadlines, as the panorama of deductions changes in the coming years

02/11/2021 – The 2022 budget bill paved the way for the extension of the Superbonus. The contents of the bill will probably undergo changes, but the spirit behind the rule is clear: to cut the number of beneficiaries and make the measure less expensive for the state coffers.

Condominiums will be able to take advantage of the increased deduction until 2025, but with decreasing rates starting from 2024.

In parallel, the bill provides for the three-year extension, until 31 December 2024, of the eco-bonus, sismabonus, restructuring bonus, mobile bonus and green bonus. For a certain period, therefore, the traditional bonuses will continue to coexist with the Superbonus. But which deduction will be cheaper? If today the answer seems obvious, in the coming years, with the reshaping of the rates, other factors will have to be taken into consideration.

Even for single-family buildings, the extension of the Superbonus, decided until 31 December 2022, will not be for everyone, but will be differentiated on the basis of a series of cases that bring into question the financial situation of those who carry out the work and the times within which they were carried out. present the practices. A solution that is already arousing doubts and protests.

Superbonus in condominium, extension with decreasing rates

In the condominiums and in buildings from 2 to 4 real estate units, owned by a single owner, will be extended, with decreasing rates, until December 31, 2025.

The deduction rate will have a decreasing trend:

– 110% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2023;

– 70% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2024;

– 65% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2025.

Eco-bonus in condominium, the scenario from 2024

Given that the traditional house bonuses have been extended, under the same conditions, until 31 December 2024, overlaps could be generated. In 2024, for example, a condominium that decides to implement energy efficiency interventions will be able to choose between the Superbonus, with a rate of 70%, and the traditional Ecobonus, which can reach 75% if the interventions are aimed at improving energy performance. winter and summer and provided that they achieve at least the average quality indicated in the national guidelines for energy certification (Ministerial Decree of 26 June 2015).

The traditional eco-bonus could be better suited to the condominium that intends to take advantage of the deduction directly. The Superbonus would be preferred by those who intend to request it discount on invoice or the credit assignment. In fact, starting from next year, the possibility of exercising this option will remain only for the expenses related to the works incentivized with the Superbonus.

Sismabonus in condominium, the possible alternatives from 2024

Also in 2024, a condominium that approves the construction of anti-seismic works, will be able to choose between the Superbonus, with a rate of 70%, and the traditional sismabonus, which can arrive 85% in the event that after the interventions an improvement of two classes of risk is achieved.

The Superbonus would be convenient due to the possibility of requesting the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit, but also because, compared to the sismabonus, it is granted regardless of the risk class improvement obtained. In the most expensive jobs, which lead to the jump of risk class, the sismabonus could instead represent the best choice.

Superbonus, the mess of single-family buildings

We assume that, for single-family buildings, the Superbonus 110% is currently in force until June 30, 2022. From January 1, 2022, that is, from the day the Budget Law for 2022 comes into force, new rules will overlap .

If the contents are confirmed, the Superbonus will be extended until 31 December 2022, but attention must be paid to the balance sheet and the watershed date of 30 September 2021.

Who has presented the CILAS or has applied for the qualification for demolition and reconstruction by 30 September 2021, will be able to take advantage of the 110% Superbonus for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2022.

Among those who present the practices after September 30, 2021, those with ISEE over 25 thousand euros will be able to take advantage of the 110% super bonus (even on a second home) only until 30 June 2022. Those who have an ISEE up to 25 thousand euros, will be able to use the 110% super bonus only on the main residence but up to December 31, 2022.

On the subject i deputies and senators of the 5 Star Movement announced the proposed changes. According to M5S parliamentarians, “the 25,000 euro Isee ceiling penalizes the many citizens with single-family homes that slightly exceed the threshold or are certainly not wealthy and perhaps live in small towns or in the province, where single-family homes are the norm.

Another problem to be solved is the one that limits the benefit to those who, having an Isee income exceeding 25 thousand euros, have applied for CILA or started the procedures for demolition and reconstruction by 30 September 2021. So many subjects are excluded who trusted in the deadline already set of 30 June 2022, also causing them economic damage, because they have already given a mandate to the technicians for the feasibility study and the design of works that they will not be able to start with the envisaged facilitation “.



On the same wavelength i senators of the League Paolo Arrigoni, and Massimiliano Romeo. “It is also necessary to guarantee the measure to main single-family homes at least until 2022 regardless of the ISEE, otherwise there is the risk of excluding small towns in favor of large urban centers and above all of stopping the positive effects of this measure”.

“We expected much more – commented the president of Inarcassa Foundation, Franco Fietta – We cannot be satisfied because we remain convinced that tax bonuses for construction, including the Superbonus 110%, remain a key driver of economic growth. But it is not only the economic data that worries us. The bonuses for energy efficiency and the reduction of seismic risk are the real tools that allow us to adapt and secure our housing stock. Interventions for the energy improvement of homes contribute to the reduction of emissions and energy consumption. On the other hand, those for containing the simic risk allow us to control or eliminate damage in the event of earthquakes and above all to count fewer victims than we have unfortunately done in recent decades. The 110% Superbonus is good for the economy and for the whole country system “.

Below is a diagram of the panorama of tax deductions starting from 2022