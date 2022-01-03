Superbonus boom, 16 billion in investments at the end of the year – Economy

The Superbonus is full at the end of 2021. While waiting to understand what the fate of the 110% subsidy would be in maneuver, especially for the so-called villas, in the last part of the year the owners were quick to apply and present the documentation necessary to obtain the maxisciscount.

Thus, in just one month, between November and December, the so-called subservience submitted to kick off the work, i.e. the certifications of the minimum requirements and the adequacy of expenses, rose to over 95,000 throughout the Italian territory and the investments allowed amounted to to over 16.2 billion, an increase of around 36% compared to the 11.9 billion reached in November. In total, the ‘booked’ deductions paid by the State thus reached a good 17.8 billion euros, of which 12.3 already accrued for completed works.

The photograph was taken, as every month, by Enea and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which highlight how overall it is the condominium investments that drive the construction sites. Although signs of extreme vitality also come from single-family homes, precisely those that – without the last-hour changes to the budget law – would have suffered from the Isee roof (which later disappeared). In fact, as of December 31, 2021, the subservience referred to condominium construction sites amounted to 14,330, for 7.76 billion in investments. On the other hand, for single-family buildings, Enea indicates around 50,000 certifications for 5.4 billion investments. Finally, for the ‘functionally independent’ real estate units there were approximately 31,400 for a total of 3 billion. The average investment amounts to 541 thousand euros for condominiums, 108 thousand euros for single-family buildings and 96 thousand euros for independent units.

Looking at the various Italian Regions, the highest number of requests is confirmed to arrive from Lombardy and Veneto (respectively over 14,000 and over 12,000 interventions). On the other hand, the smaller and less populated regions, Valle d’Aosta and Molise.

The data are seen as ‘triumphal’ by the 5 Star Movement, which has always been the first sponsor of 110% and which now through the mouth of Senator Agostino Santillo proposes, as a good omen for the 2022 that has just begun, to continue on the path undertaken and study “a structural rate also for the post-PNRR phase “, considering the beneficial effects on both the energy transition and employment.