Superbonus, boss and pusher fraud for more than 4 billion

The most striking case is that of GCM, 37, guest of a community for drug addicts. She doesn’t have a job, she doesn’t have any assets in her name, she has never filed a tax return. Yet in 2021 you opened a VAT number like Intermediary and attempted to divest to a financial intermediary over 400 thousand euros of fictitious credits, later sold to a construction company. The money was collected and transferred to a Slovenian current account. Credit transfer, this is the magic formula that allowed the criminal organizations and their bossesbut also to common offenders, white collar workers, accountants and lawyers, of make disappear so far from the state coffers four billion and 400 million euros. And it may not be over because on December 31 – as confirmed by the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini – sales communicated through the electronic platform amounted to 4.8 million for a counter-value of 38.4 billion.

The post office brochure with instructions The system took advantage of the relaunch decree which in 2020 did not place any limit on the possibility of transferring building bonuses. And so it was enough falsify practicesor exploit figurehead – just like the pusher identified by the Revenue Agency – to obtain the sums by contacting the Italian Post Office and various credit institutions. The procedure was all too simpleas confirmed by the depliant of Poste Italiane quoted two days ago by Prime Minister Mario Draghi who underlines in the instructions: The simple and immediate procedure, it is not necessary to provide any documentation to support the request. Once the request for credit transfer has been made to Poste Italiane, in order for this to be successful it is necessary to communicate it to the Revenue Agency. In the event of a positive outcome, the sale price will be credited directly to your BancoPosta current account. No sooner said than done, no prior checking been carried out e thousands of people have been accredited.



I have the credentials, we can have fun On January 31, the guard of Finance stops the components of aorganization which, starting from Rimini, moved throughout Italy and, thanks to the falsification of the various building bonuses, defrauded almost 300 million euros. They created fake companies, pretended to carry out jobs and instead just went through the collection on platform of the Revenue Agency by accessing the fiscal drawers. They bought gold bars and cryptocurrenciesthey moved money in Cyprus, Malta and Madeira. The conversations intercepted by order of the magistrates revealed the system used. The cash dogs made it possible to find cash and jewelry hidden in hatches and cavities.

The crazy Italian state, the suspects rejoice as they agree on the bonuses to be taken. And then the entrepreneur clarifies to his accomplices: I already have 16 on the two drawers. Ours, they do not depend on anyone, they are mine, I must not ask anyone the favor to sell them, to credit them, to do them. I generated them, then I’ll explain how I did it … like we did with the accountant, I was four months behind and I made it. And again: We must be careful, you have to have trustworthy people, elderly people…. Notorious that in a few months they allowed the gang to buy restaurants, apartments, shares of other companies.

The announcement on Facebook of the fake consortium A consortium of 21 companies that has only one employee: the investigation of the Naples prosecutor’s office on a 100 million euro scam starts from here. The rest do the complaints from citizens who say they answered a ad posted on Facebook of a company that offered advantageous prices and simplified procedures for renovating buildings and villas.

The dossier of the Guardia di Finanza goes into detail revealing the contents of the complaints – all the same – submitted by dozens of citizens: Through an announcement on Facebook, the complainants contacted the Sgarbi consortium to carry out work in their own homes being owners of a portion of a semi-detached house, taking advantage of the 110% eco bonus. After several reminders from taxpayers, the owner of the consortium asked them to send the signed document of commitment for electronic submission. Only after being summoned to this command did they discover that, although no work had ever been done or any invoices presented, the Revenue Agency had already accepted the assignment of their credit. In addition to the damage for the scammed there was a joke: customers of the consortium they had to heal their position in order not to appear as subjects who had already benefited from the bonuses.

The farmhand with 80 million euros In the province of Foggia there a country where everyone the residents they managed to collect the credit. Same luck hit a various family groups residing in Rome. was an investigation launched by the magistrates of the capital and conducted with colleagues from Puglia to discover the mechanism set up thanks to the creation of dozens of fake companies. The Finance dossier reveals the system: They have been identified two companiesmanaged by the same people, who through a circular mechanism of false invoices and communications of credit assignments they have generated operations for hundreds of millions of euros. Basically, the two companies billed each other about 500 million euros each, in a few months, for advances on works that were never actually carried out. These operations have spawned undue tax credits, which are then monetized with financial intermediaries and large taxpayers.

There were two channels: Assignment of credits to compliant natural personsmostly with no property and all resident in the same country or belonging to the same family group, who then collected the amount of the credit from a financial intermediary. Use of a consulting company with limited operation, without employees and administered by aagricultural entrepreneur who, suddenly, buys and sells to a large financial intermediary 80 million euros of credits.

