Superbonus, crackdown on ceilings changes everything. that’s how

The Ministry of Ecological Transition is working on the decree that will be used to define the ceilings for interventions related to building bonuses. Even if the goal is to complete the provision today (Monday 14 February), further postponements have not been excluded. In recent days, the protest of the private sector has risen, worried by some advances on the contents published by the press, but there are still several points on which last minute corrections are possible. The first of these concerns the all-encompassing nature of the ceilings.

What expenses are included

The tables on which the ministry is working continue to indicate prices “inclusive of the costs of supply, installation, installation of products and goods, including, where applicable, their disposal, as well as VAT, professional services and any other complementary work necessary for their implementation “.

This definition represents a real business obstacle, professionals and clients, who will therefore have to reduce the expenses that can be deducted. For this reason, dozens of requests have already arrived at the Mite.

One of the main doubts raised concerns the perimeter of the processes that fall into this “All-encompassing”which does not seem perfectly defined: for example, there does not seem to be any certainty that these costs also concern the finishes of the interventions that are not explicitly mentioned in the provision.

We think about the calculation of the ceilings

The individual items included in the companies have also ended up under the magnifying glass of companies tables of the decree which are the result of a data crossing: to obtain i ceilingswe started from the values ​​of Annex I of the Mise (dated August 2020), and then crossed them with the numbers provided by Enea on the 2021 eco-bonus (65% or 50%) and on the 2021 superbonus.

Having made this intersection, we arrived at the ceilings of the tables which, according to the report of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, “appear to be correlated to the increase in the prices of raw materials and to the heterogeneity, in terms of complexity of realization, of the possible processes”. In some cases, however, even the ceilings indicated in the tables have ended up in the crosshairs of companies, because they are considered too low and not very respectful of the increases that the market has experienced in recent months.

Comes the squeeze on the Superbonus

The main fear of the construction sector is that the changes will have a blocking effect on the superbonus: thirty days after publication in the Official Gazette, in fact, the provision will become the main reference for the declarations of congruity of the costs of energy efficiency works. With the values ​​set in the draft provisions, the estimate is that on average only 70% of the real market values ​​will be covered, leaving the rest of the costs to be borne by the clients.