Superbonus credit transfer and building bonuses, one pass limit confirmed

28/01/2022 – The transfer of credit corresponding to the building bonuses will be limited to a single step. The “Sostegni ter” Decree was published in the Official Gazette (DL 4/2022), which introduces new constraints for superbonus, eco-bonus, renovation bonus, seismabonus and facade bonus.

The requests of the operators in the sector were not accepted, who in recent days urged the Government to retrace its steps to avoid paralysis in the sector.

The only chance now remains the approval of amendments during the parliamentary passage for the conversion of the decree into law.

Building bonus, one-time transferable tax credit

The Sostegni ter Decree modifies article 121 of the Relaunch Decree, that is the provision that regulates the discount on the invoice and the assignment of the credit corresponding to the tax deductions.

According to the new rules:

– the beneficiary of the deduction will be able to assign credit to other subjects, banks and financial intermediaries, but these will not be able to sell it in turn;

– the suppliers who practice it discount on invoice they will be able to recover the discount in the form of a tax credit and transfer it only once to other subjects, banks or financial intermediaries, but the latter will not be able to transfer it in turn.

All contracts entered into in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

Even if the decree is already in force, a buffer period is foreseen. The credits that al February 7, 2022 have already been sold, they can only be subject to a further transfer.

Building bonuses, M5S: ‘we will reintroduce credit assignments’

The deputies of the 5 Star Movement, Patrizia Terzoni, Riccardo Fraccaro and Luca Sut, announced: “We will radically change the article on the Superbonus of the Sostegni-ter decree just published in the Official Journal. Once again, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, wanted to change the current rules, with the result of blocking, even retroactively, bank advances and therefore construction sites, arousing the legitimate discontent of families, businesses, technicians and credit institutions “.

“In such a delicate moment for the country – they write in a note – it is irresponsible to block the functioning of a decisive measure for economic recovery. Our amendments to reintroduce the possibility of sales subsequent to the first, they are already ready for filing and for comparison with other political forces, but the fact remains that an entire sector and hundreds of thousands of families will have to wait for the conversion process to be completed, therefore about two months, to be able to restart with the construction sites “.

“For this reason, together with the reintroduction of the possibility of assigning the credit several times, we will propose the elimination of the 30% constraint of works completed by June 30 for single-family homes, with a decalage also dedicated to this type of buildings starting from 2024. We will not accept that the Mef penalizes citizens and businesses by preventing them from using our maxi facility “.

Credit transferable only once, operators against

The Government justified the introduction of these changes, which will be added to the introduction of the compliance visa and the appropriateness of expenseswith the need to put a stop to the fraud and speculation that has occurred.

The representatives of the world of professions and businesses, however, immediately asked the Executive to retrace its steps, providing for different measures for the prevention of offenses.

Reedsfor example, he stressed that with the new rules, companies will have to revise the contractual conditions, with a negative impact on the activities.

FederlegnoArredo he highlighted the difficulties of companies which, having already planned their investments, are now seized by new rules.

The Network of Technical Professions (RPT) sees in the legislative changes an attempt to discourage the use of incentive measures.

Inarcassa Foundation believes that to prevent offenses it should be act on general contractors rather than creating regulatory chaos.

According to the national union of the metal construction industries of the envelope and doors and windows (Unicmi), “noFailing to accept the approaches suggested by the entire construction sector means in fact crippling two fundamental tools for the usability of the bonuses. With the increase in costs and with the lengthening of the time needed to start construction sites, this rule that limits the multiple assignments of tax credits risks having devastating effects on the market, significantly contracting the appeal of the measures and with them the possibility to continue the recovery in turnover “.