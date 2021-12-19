Superbonus, demolition and reconstruction: new directives on condominiums

Demolition and reconstruction of so-called condominiums “Minimum” through Superbonus: the Inland Revenue, in response to an Ruling Request n. 809/2021, provided new clarifications regarding the replacement of the heating system, payments without an administrator and assignment of credit.

Superbonus and credit transfer: who is entitled to pay when the administrator is missing?

A taxpayer, owner of two properties, located in a condominium which includes 3 other properties owned by her husband. The total area of ​​the residential units included in the building, it is specified, is greater than 50%.

The applicant, together with her husband, intends to carry out the demolition and reconstruction of the entire building, which is part of the “building renovation“, Carrying out thermal insulation interventions of the building envelope, as well as anti-seismic, taking advantage of the Superbonus for “driving” works, in addition to the replacement of the condominium heating system as a “towed” intervention.

Furthermore, both condominiums intend to transfer the credit due and but, being a “minimum condominium“A tax code has not been requested nor an administrator has been appointed, but a private agreement has been signed in which it is expected that the expenses will be incurred by each condominium to the extent of 50% of the total and that the Applicant will carry out the necessary formalities.

Given these premises, i payments can be carried out by each condominium directly to the supplier for their own share, possibly with invoices made out to the individual condominium (and in this case each of them will indicate their tax code) or must be made by a condominium in charge to whom the invoices will be made out of suppliers and this also in the case of credit transfer or invoice discount?

The response of the Revenue Agency

Regarding payments, in case of using del Superbonus with credit transfer, for a condominium without a managing director, the Revenue Agency specified that, as required by circular no. 24 / E of 2020: “In the case of a building consisting of a number not exceeding eight condominiums (the so-called minimum condominium), the civil law rules on the condominium are, however, applicable, with the exception of the articles that govern, respectively, the appointment of ‘administrator (as well as the obligation on the part of the latter to open a specific current account in the name of the condominium) and the condominium regulation (necessary in the case of more than ten condominiums) “.

Therefore, in order to benefit from the Superbonus, for the works carried out on the common parts, condominiums who, not having the obligation, have not appointed an administrator are not required to request the tax code and can use the tax code of the condominium who carried out the related obligations. It remains understood that it is necessary, however, to demonstrate that the interventions are carried out on common parts of the building.

In the present case, considering that the tax code of the minimum condominium was not requested, the invoices must be issued to the condominium, or to both condominiums, who carries out, or will also carry out the related obligations. In this regard, as confirmed with circular no. 7 / E of 2021, “these deductions are also due to anyone who is not the holder of the bank transfer and / or invoice to the extent that he actually incurred the costs, regardless of whether the transfer was ordered from a current account or not jointly held with the person who is, on the other hand, the holder of the aforementioned documents “.

However, for the purposes of the deduction it is necessary that i expense documents are specifically integrated with the name of the person who incurred the expense and with the indication of the relative percentage. Furthermore, each condominium, regardless of the choice made by the other, may decide to directly benefit from the deduction in their tax return, or to opt for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of credit pursuant to the aforementioned article 121 of the Relaunch decree.

Superbonus, “driven” and “driving” interventions: the latest clarifications AE

As for the identification of the spending limit admitted to the Superbonus for the “towed” intervention to replace the condominium heating boiler with one fueled by biomass fuels, the Revenue Agency specified that this intervention is admitted to the Superbonus only if performed together with an intervention aimed at “driving” energy efficiency .

At the same time, the interventions must in any case ensure as a whole the improvement of two energy classes, or, where

not possible, the achievement of the highest energy class to be demonstrated through the energy performance certificate (APE).

With reference to condition required by the standard that, for the purposes of applying the higher rate, the interventions “Trailed” are

carried out jointly with the interventions “Driving” admitted to the Superbonus, in the aforementioned circular no. 24 / E of 2020 it was specified that this condition is considered satisfied if “the dates of the expenses incurred for the towed interventions are included in the time interval identified by the start date and the end date of the works for the realization of the interventions driving “. This implies that, for the purposes of applying the Superbonus, the expenses incurred for the “driving” interventions must be carried out during the period of validity of the subsidy, while the expenses for the “towed” interventions must be incurred during the validity period of the subsidy and in the time interval between start date and end date of the works for the realization of the “driving” interventions.

