Superbonus for individuals: what changes from 2022

Superbonus for villas, condominium apartments or multi-family buildings: new rules and limitations from 2022 for residential real estate units.

With the new Budget Law, unless there are corrections before its entry into force, the rules for natural persons who want to apply the Superbonus.

For interventions on cottages , from 1 January to 30 June 2022 the current requirements remain valid (as perarticle 119 of the legislative decree 34/2020), from 1 July to 31 December 2022 can be used only if individuals with ISEE up to 25 thousand euros and if the property is a first home. From 2023 it will no longer be possible to access the maxi-deduction in any case of a single-family home.

For interventions in condominium or in multi-family buildings, the 110% Superbonus applies to all residential properties up to a maximum of two real estate units.

The extension in the Maneuver could undergo further changes, for example by eliminating the ISEE ceiling. The Budget Law, we remind you, must complete the approval process by the end of the year, for entry into force on January 1, 2022.