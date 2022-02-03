Superbonus for those who have not paid the IMU. Here’s what you risk

Is it necessary to be up-to-date with the payment of the IMU to take advantage of the superbonus?

To date, the Revenue Agency has not published a provision with which to list point by point all the documents to be kept for the purposes of any checks.

However, an answer in this regard can be identified on the basis of the indications provided by the Revenue Agency in reference to the restructuring bonus. Starting from the list of documents required for this bonus, we try to arrive at a concrete answer.

Also based on the superbonus 110 checklist of the National Foundation of Accountants.

Super bonuses and restructuring bonuses

The documents to be kept for the purposes of the legitimate entitlement of the restructuring bonus are identified by the provision of the Revenue Agency, Prot. No. 2011/149646 of 2 November 2011.

Specifically, they must be kept and exhibited at the request of the tax authorities:

the administrative qualifications required by current building legislation in relation to the type of work to be carried out (Concession, authorization or communication of commencement of works);

for properties not yet registered, registration application;

receipts for payment of the municipal property tax if due;

if due; shareholders’ meeting resolution approving the execution of the works, for interventions concerning common parts of residential buildings, and a thousandth table for the distribution of expenses;

in case of work carried out by the owner of the property, if different from cohabiting family members, declaration of the owner’s consent to carry out the work;

prior communication indicating the start date of the work to the local health authority, if the same is mandatory according to the current provisions on site safety;

invoices and tax receipts proving the expenses actually incurred;

receipts for payment transfers or “talking” transfers.

With regard to administrative qualifications, in the event that the legislation does not provide for any qualification for the construction of certain building renovations, however facilitated by tax legislation, it is necessary to keep a substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety indicating the start date of the works and certified the fact that the building restructuring interventions put in place are among those that can be facilitated.

The indications of the Revenue Agency

Remaining on the restructuring bonus, with circular n ° 36 / E 2007, the Revenue Agency gave indications that would lead to the deduction that the IMU payment receipt should be valid only for the purposes of demonstrating theexistence of the building.

In fact, in the document of practice cited, it is highlighted that: the proof of the existence of the building is provided by the registration of the same in the land registry, or by the registration request, as well as by the payment of the ICIwhere due.

The superbonus checklist of accountants

With regard to the superbonus, in the checklist of the National Foundation of Accountants, it is specified that:

The facility is allowed if the interventions are carried out on existing buildings located in the territory of the State registered in the land registry or for which registration has been requested. In the opinion of the Revenue Agency, proof of the existence of the building can be provided by the registration of the same in the land registry, or by the registration request as well as by the payment of the IMUif due.

Therefore, the payment of the IMU would not seem to be a necessary condition for requesting the superbonus. It could only be useful to demonstrate the actual existence of the property. This can be easily deduced from a cadastral survey.