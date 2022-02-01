Superbonus fraud: Bitcoin tax credits

Fraud involving 440 million euros of false tax credits for super bonuses, rental bonuses, seismabonus and facades bonuses. The Guardia di Finanza of Rimini uncovered a criminal organization branched out throughout Italy that created and marketed “false tax credits”.

Superbonus tax credits transfer

According to the investigative hypothesis, the support measures issued by the government with the relaunch decree (legislative decree 34/2020) to help companies and traders in difficulty would have ended up illegally in the pockets of a gang composed of 56 subjects and 22 figureheads, including entrepreneurs and accountants.

The investigation began with a verification of a transfer of tax credits carried out by a company involved in criminal proceedings for bankruptcy crimes. By cross-referencing the data of the Revenue Agency, the Economic and Financial Police Unit then ascertained the non-existence of the requisites to obtain the benefits, ascertaining the existence of a criminal association that repeated the transfer of fictitious tax credits.

Ineffective anti-fraud decree against fraud

The anti-fraud decree 157/2021 was not enough to stop the criminal organization. To get around the rules, the criminals identified companies in serious economic difficulty and replaced their representative with a figurehead. Subsequently, they sent notices of rents (with amounts even 3 times higher than those actually paid) or of building renovations (never started), thus generating fictitious tax credits. Thanks to the login credentials of the nominees they managed to bypass the first checks. Finally, the gang sold tax credits to compliant companies, making controls difficult thanks to the multiple credit transfer mechanism.

What is the anti-fraud decree and how it has changed over time

The Budget Law 2022 (234/2021) effectively repealed the anti-fraud Decree 157/2021, introduced in November to combat tax fraud related to building bonuses, but also provided for the validity of the measures adopted and the effects that arose. But let’s go step by step and first understand what the anti-fraud decree established.

The anti-fraud Decree 157/2021 had introduced stricter rules to be respected in order to benefit from tax deductions through alternative options. Specifically, the decree made it compulsory to have a visa for compliance and certification of congruity of all expenses incurred, even for minor bonuses and petty expenses.

With the approval of the 2022 Budget Law, the rules are more relaxed and there is no longer a need for the sworn statement of expenses and the compliance visa for free construction and micro-construction sites up to 10 thousand euros. However, all the previous obligations remain in force for the expenses incurred in 2021.

In cases where sworn certification and approval of conformity are necessary, the budget law provides for the deductibility of costs.

Lastly, with the recently enacted DL Sostegni Ter, a further limitation to the superbonus is introduced, prohibiting the multiple transfer of the tax credit.

Laundering of the “Free Credit” band

The need for stricter rules appears clearer after the news of the maxi fraud of 440 million euros carried out by the “free credit” gang.

As always, it is the honest citizens who pay the price, who will now have to deal with a heavier bureaucracy, but it will be more difficult to steal resources from the state.

In relation to the “Free Credit” operation, the Guardia di Finanza has seized:

commercial and real estate activities linked to the scam

dummy invoices to compliant companies

rechargeable credit cards

company based in Cyprus, Malta and Madeira,

cryptocurrency wallet

gold bars.

(Claudia Cervi)