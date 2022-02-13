Superbonus from 110 to 80 percent: the hypothesis that changes everything

While in the government the tensions around the superbonus are reaching the alert level and the news on the scams linked to the various incentives in the construction industry follow one another and reach record figures, rumors of “underground” negotiations (as defined by the Sole 24 Ore) to change the cards on the table ahead of schedule. The eco-bonus, the rental bonus, the earthquake-bonus, the facade bonus and the superbonus: the many tools granted by the Italian State to citizens and businesses to restart a piece of the economy, have gray areas that were obviously not been put into account.

The superbonus hypothesis from 110% to 80%

It would aim “to pave the way for an early decalage of the superbonus (it is already foreseen in the budget law from 2024) by lowering the bar from 110% to 80% with an alignment to the tax credit already in force for tourism and, in particular, for the redevelopment of hotel structures “. The resources for the extension of the building bonus in the current configuration would instead be shifted to sterilize the expensive energy on businesses and families. Are we in the field of real hypotheses or fantasies? It is not known, but the Confindustria newspaper explains that the scenario was also submitted to the Mef technicians.

For now we do not talk about it, because the attention on the corrective products coming to restart the market and above all the construction sector, but without letting our guard down against fraud. The bonus issue is felt as urgent within the majority, with the center-right forces not entirely opposed to a restyling. The Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, recently reiterated that the government must “rebalance some interventions in the economy, now particularly incentives for the construction sector, while some sectors have been less taken into consideration, such as the automotive sector”.

The Five Star Movement has openly said that it is unacceptable to use fraud, which does exist, to bury the measure. Alessio Villarosa, former M5s now in the Mixed, does not send them to tell the premier. “Draghi su superbonus lies to hide his faults. The controls on superbonus are there. Before the superbonus was accused of being too cumbersome and with too many controls and now for Draghi it is a system without controls. Draghi and his government have demonstrated the their inability and now they try to hide the mistakes by making a barrel discharge “.

“The Italian state is crazy, they want to be screwed”

How the front bonus and superbonus scams work. The scams, according to investigations by the investigators of the Guardia di Finanza, arise around the assignment of the tax credit. With an altogether simple mechanism. Citizens who are beneficiaries of the bonuses have a tax credit with the state in their wallet. which can be used by discounting it from the tax return for a few years. Or it can be sold to banks and intermediaries, obtaining a smaller but immediate sum. Cash”.

Credits, tell today Republicwhich often turned out to be bogus: “A company in Rome, for example, presented them for a few million euros, attesting to construction works that have never been started. Then there is the” tsunami method “, well explained by one of the suspects in the Rimini investigation. “I started with an inflated credit, because the calculation of the condominium was inflated (ed, it was a bonus facades: the works cost 200 thousand euros but turned out to be for one million). With this little game, in a month and a half I moved two million ”. To avoid being discovered, the scammers pass the credits from hand to hand, from intermediary to intermediary, in order to make them no longer traceable “.

“The Italian state is crazy – said an entrepreneur involved in the investigation of the Rimini prosecutor’s office – they practically want to be screwed”.

The super scams on construction bonuses: non-existent credits for 4.4 billion