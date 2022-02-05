Superbonus, from the squeeze on the transfer of credit to the new deadlines: everything you need to know point by point

The Superbonus is a disc discount introduced with article 119 of decree law number 34 of 2020 (the so-called “Relaunch decree”) which allows 110 percent of the expenses incurred starting from 1 July 2020 for the restructuring, for the purposes of ” energy efficiency, static consolidation and reduction of seismic risk. With the 2022 Budget Law, the Superbonus was extended and some changes were introduced. Let’s see which ones.

Deadlines

The Superbonus runs until 31 December 2025, in the following sizes:

– 110 per cent for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023;

– 70 percent for expenses incurred in 2024;

– 65 percent for expenses incurred in 2025.

The facility can be accessed by condominiums and individual real estate units, even those that fall within the same condominium or building, as well as buildings subject to demolition and reconstruction. The deduction must be divided into four equal annual installments.

The novelties of the Maneuver

Not only has it been extended but the instrument has also been extended to all single-family homes, without limit of ISEE, to RSA, non-profit organization and to homes reached by district heating. It can be used until 31 December for interventions on single-family homes, but by June 2022, 30 percent of the works will have to be completed.

Businesses will have to apply collective agreements

The companies in the construction sector that want to access the Superbonus will have to apply the collective agreements signed by the trade unions in full compliance with the rules of safety in the workplace. The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando in the light of “the very serious data on violations of the rules on health and safety at work and the strong concerns also expressed by the social partners” which, for the holder of the department, needs to “To proceed with an urgent and unpostponable regulatory intervention”. The special supervision activity in construction ordered by the INL in the period between 1 September and 31 December 2021, in fact, demonstrates that “87 percent of the more than 5 thousand subsidiaries were found to be irregular in terms of job safety” . In addition, 400 activities were suspended due to serious deficiencies in health and safety or tax irregularities. To these “very serious” numbers, as Orlando defined them, are added the 13 thousand violations ascertained in 2021 of which 43 per cent concerned health surveillance; 22 per cent training and information; 20 per cent for electrical risks and, finally, 6 per cent for the lack of risk assessment.

The assignment of the credit of the building bonuses

With the Sostegni-ter decree of 27 January 2022, changes were introduced to the possibility of transferring the credit of the building bonuses. It will no longer be possible to make credit transfers subsequent to the first for the Superbonus and other transferable bonuses. Translated, the company that made a discount on the invoice to an operator who, however, at that point, will no longer be able to give it back. This system should avoid the risk of money laundering and fraud. In particular, this measure has created discontent among entrepreneurs, so much so that Parliament is already working to return to the possibility of multiple sales.

Simplification for interventions within 10 thousand euros

However, a simplified passage also comes from the budget law for building interventions that fall within a total cost of 10 thousand euros and for free construction work (therefore without a compliance visa). For these specific cases, the Revenue Agency has made a new form available since 4 February.