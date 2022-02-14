Superbonus, Gomez to La7: “Draghi attacks him talking about scams and lack of controls? I am amazed by his incorrectness”

“Draghi’s criticisms of the superbonus? Frankly, I am amazed by his incorrectness and I must say it with regret“. Thus, in the transmission “The air that pulls” (La7), the director of ilfattoquotidiano.it and of FQ Millennium, Peter Gomezcomments on the statements made on 11 February by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghion the superbonus 110%.

See also Giorgetti against the Superbonus? Salvini corrects him: “Of course it is not enough, but it is an effective tool and it is essential to continue”

Gomez explains: “I am amazed by Draghi’s impropriety first and foremost because the majority of scams are not about the super bonusbecause on the superbonus the controls are there. Secondly, the incorrectness exists because all this has been known since at least November 2020. A finance law has been made for which the government, or rather Mario Draghi, said to reserve the suberbonus only for the poorest people – continues – that is to those with the lowest Isee. The parties, from the Lega to the Pd to the M5s, on the other hand, wanted the superbonus for everyone and it is in parliamentary proceedings. I remember, contrary to what was asked and written, Draghi did not say to track all bonuses or to put a code. But d’emblée he wakes up and attacks only the superbonus, so much so that it has been corrected by the Minister of Economy Franco“.

See also Draghi: “Construction works even without super bonuses. We are in this situation because the system did not provide for controls “

The director of Il Fatto online comments: “As for the need for energy efficiency, surely the instrument had to be done better. But improving the energy efficiency of our homes is a smarter way than trying to consume more gas, in order to avoid the global warming. We, as citizens, must have the common goal of consume less gas and less electricity in our homes – he concludes – because otherwise this world goes to hell. Everything else is political controversy from which we must keep ourselves out, because in this case there are the numbers that speak. And I am amazed at Draghi, who knows the numbers but has not taken them into account“.