Superbonus held back by the squeeze on the assignment of credits

The new squeeze on multiple sales of building bonuses and Covid bonuses could produce a loss of revenue that the government has estimated and covered, for example, the costs of 110% to be incurred for the next few years.

To underline this are the technicians of the Budget service by reviewing the measures of the Sostegni ter decree being examined by Palazzo Madama. The stop to sales subsequent to the first, according to the technicians, “could constitute an effective measure to combat fraud in the sector”, but “the restriction introduced also appears likely to significantly reduce – due to its scope compared to the previous regulations – the concrete possibilities of accessing the financing of subsidized interventions, through the instrument of credit transfers ».

Effects on future investments

In essence, the squeeze “could give rise to repercussions on the extent of future investments in the sector”. And with the decrease in interventions, the estimates of the financial effects that the Government has always associated with tax deductions on construction (such as 110 per cent) would also be reduced. As underlined by the Budget service, the public finance balances have always been accounted for “the higher revenues from VAT, Irpef / Ires and Irap which have been assumed to be attributable to the effect related to the induced expenditure (ie the greater investments in the sector)” . And on this point, the technicians comment, “it seems appropriate to acquire the evaluation”. Essentially, “an in-depth analysis of the profile highlighted in order to be able to verify the statement that can be read in the technical report that the provisions in question do not cause greater burdens for public finance”.

The effects of illicit behavior

But to balance the balance, it was pointed out, the billions that have now gone up in smoke with fraud should still be counted. The counter of illegal behavior continues to run: from the 4 billion reported by the Government at the beginning of the year, it has already risen by over a billion and the prosecutors involved go from North to South. Fraud, then, on non-existent operations only drain public money and go out. obviously from any calculation or estimate of coverage.

And that fraud is in any case a problem for the fate of building bonuses, all the majority forces underline, which however ask the Government to review the methods of intervention and the Revenue Agency to proceed together with a technical and qualitative analysis illegal behavior, so as to be able to take the right countermeasures. For the 5 Star Movement, in fact, the fraud prevention system to be implemented, in order to allow the free circulation of tax credits, should pass through the introduction of more severe penalties for illicit behavior and the improper use of credit and for automated checks as much as possible. The limitation to a single sale – underline the pentastellati – will put the entire bonus chain in crisis.