Superbonus, here is who suspended the credit transfer

The new rule introduced by the Budget law, which provides for a single transfer of credits linked to building bonuses, is causing the much feared chain reactions: after Poste Italiane and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Banco Bpm has also suspended the business of buying and selling everyone. tax credits from the Superbonus at 110%, to the eco-bonus up to the facade bonus and all those relating to building renovation.

What happened

As anticipated, the reason is the change imposed by the government on January 27 with the assignment of credit limited to a single time. The limit, introduced to avoid fraud and money laundering, was harshly criticized by many parties. The companies are at the window trying to understand how to interpret the new rule, they were also supported by the Senate technicians who had warned of the consequences of the new limits that were introduced with the noble intention of reducing fraud.

“Suspended practices”

“ In light of the limitations on the number of transfers of tax credits contained in the dl Sostegni Ter – reads the note from the Institute led by Giuseppe Castagna – Banco Bpm has temporarily suspended the acquisition of new practices from private individuals, condominiums and companies that apply the discount on the invoice, pending adaptation of its service model to the new legal provisions and resume operating with customers “, we read on Courier service. In the meantime, however, the finalization of the practices with tax credits already accrued and which can be transferred in compliance with the deadlines set by the law decree is continuing, as well as for the acquisition of tax credits from aggregators who operate with the discount on the invoice. “ However, the aim is to limit, as far as possible, the impact on its customers “, adds Castagna.

Unicredit does not stop

Unlike the institutes just mentioned, there are others that intend to continue in their activities anyway: these include Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Finecobank. Unicredit confirmed that it is in step with the norm “ updated – specifies the institute led by Andrea Orcel – and adapted to the most recent regulatory changes of the credit transfer service deriving from building bonuses for purchases through the bank channel “. From the end of August 2020 to 31 December 2021, Unicredit managed transfer cases related to building subsidies for a total of 1.3 billion euros with practices divided halfway between individuals and businesses or condominiums.

Intesa also goes on