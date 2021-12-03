Superbonus, in condominium extensions to 31 December 2025 only for driving works

03/12/2021 – In condominiums and buildings up to 4 real estate units, belonging to a single owner, the extension to 31 December 2025, provided for by the budget bill for 2022, is valid only for driving interventions. This was clarified by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Federico Freni, in response to a question posed by the Deputy Pd Gian Mario Fragomeli in the Finance Commission of the Chamber.

Superbonus, doubts about the deadlines for driving and towing jobs

Fragomeli asked to clarify whether the extension of the Superbonus, foreseen for condominiums and buildings from 2 to 4 real estate units, applies only to towing works or also to towed works.

For the condominiums they buildings from 2 to 4 real estate units, the budget bill for 2022 in fact provides for the extension, with decreasing rates, until December 31, 2025.

The deduction rate will have a decreasing trend:

– 110% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2023;

– 70% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2024;

– 65% for expenses incurred up to December 31, 2025.

For the natural persons, the 110% Superbonus is in effect until 30 June 2022 and the budget bill will introduce a series of conditions for the extension.

Who has presented the CILAS or has applied for the qualification for demolition and reconstruction by 30 September 2021, will be able to take advantage of the 110% Superbonus for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2022.

Among those who present the practices after September 30, 2021, those with ISEE over 25 thousand euros will be able to take advantage of the 110% super bonus (even on a second home) only until 30 June 2022. Those who have an ISEE up to 25 thousand euros, will be able to use the 110% super bonus only on the main residence but up to December 31, 2022.

The conditions envisaged for natural persons clearly apply to those who carry out work on single-family buildings, but the doubt has arisen that they apply to any real estate unit and therefore involve towed works.

Superbonus, jobs pulled out of the extension to 2025

The response of Undersecretary Freni is based on the subjects who bear the costs of the works and not on the interventions carried out.

Consequently, Freni stated that “for i towed jobs performed inside condominiums and buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units are not expected, for the purposes of tax relief, the same deadlines established for the towing works built on the common parts of condominium buildings or consisting of two to four real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals “.