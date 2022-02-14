Superbonus, in Tuscany construction sites blocked and risk of layoffs. The news is coming

Florence, February 14, 2022 – Construction sites blocked waiting to know the news about building bonuses which should arrive within the week with a new decree. The government is in fact working to change the rules once again Superbonus and others building bonusesafter the protests for the provisions of the Sostegni ter dl, which allows only one transfer credit. A measure introduced to combat the scams that occur, according to the data of the Revenue Agency, especially with the bonus facades (46%) and the ecobonus (34%) e only for 3% with the Superbonus.

According to the first rumors, with the new decree the credit transfer should be allowed up to one maximum of three times and for each sale there will be a identification code, a sort of anti-fraud sticker. Businesses are asking for certainty, because bonuses have relaunched construction, even in the region, but since January the work in progress has stopped and, above all, the new ones have stopped. Many companies, which in recent months have advanced the money they are no longer able to collect, are in liquidity crisis and announce redundancies if the government does not quickly change the legislation.









The numbers of Aeneas

According to the latest monthly report by Enea, the national agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development, Tuscan condominiums have invested on average, thanks to the Superbonus, over 430 thousand euros. For single-family buildings, the average investment exceeds 105 thousand euros, while for functionally independent real estate units the average is about 90,820 euros. The sworn statements deposited are 8,455 (given as of January 31, 2022) and were made on 70.9% of the works for a volume of investments deducted from nearly 1.2 billion of Euro.

“No to the assignment of credit”, the manifesto of the companies

Ten reasons to correct thearticle 28 of the Sostegni ter decree. They are those contained in the manifesto of Confartigianato Imprese Toscanawhich was mobilized together with the provincial federations to say no to the sole assignment of the credit relating to building bonuses and energy requalification. A collective action promoted by the confederation throughout the national territory which aims to sensitize institutions to ask the Government clarity on the rules regulating bonuses on construction work in the interest of citizens and businesses. In Tuscany, the manifesto was delivered to the top management of local institutions, to parliamentarians and to the prefects. “In our region the change in the bonus rule has caused uncertainty and slowdown in orders for many companies in the construction sector and in related supply chains such as plant engineering, dei transportof mechanics, the supplies of materials and packaging, ”he says Luca Giusti, president of Confartigianato Imprese Toscana. “The institutions must understand that there is a risk of damaging a sector of excellence, that of construction, which counts in Tuscany 35,124 companies who employ 87,397 employees. It is essential to avoid fraud and money laundering – continues the regional president – but in this way you risk the blocking of construction sites, damage to families, liquidity crisis for small businesses “.







