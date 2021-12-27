Superbonus last chance: what will happen after 2023

There are just a few days to go until the end of 2021 and Parliament is busy discussing the budget law, which will be approved in the Chamber of Deputies by 31 December. There is waiting for a measure in particular, the Super bonus 110% for which the political forces supporting the government have foreseen a series of changes. Let’s see what are the changes that will be made to the incentive on redevelopment and modernization of buildings.

Superbonus 110% extended without limits for two years

The important facilitation it was extended until 2023, without any obstacles. There will be no penalties that in the past limited their use and the beneficiaries will be able to take full advantage of the Superbonus 110% at least for the next two years. But who will have the opportunity to resort to this measure? First of all the condominiums and then the owners of those buildings with two to four housing units. After 2023, the subsidy will drop to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. In the case of single-family properties, the incentive will be granted without checking the ISEE, but there is an important constraint to respect: you must have completed 30% of the works by next June 30th. There will also be a series of checks to avoid scams, checks that will not, however, concern interventions that do not exceed 10 thousand euros.

Photovoltaic and earthquake areas

As for the photovoltaic systems, whose maximum expenditure is 48 thousand euros, with the limit of 2,400 euros for each kW of nominal power, the Parliament has confirmed the extension. The areas damaged by the earthquake, on the other hand, starting from 2009, will be able to take advantage of the 110% Superbonus without limitations until 2025, while the tax deduction will be full for all four reference years.

Discounts and other incentives

On the bonus facades, which was also confirmed for 2022, the deduction will instead have decreased. The tax savings will no longer be 90%, but 60%. News also regarding the removal of architectural barriers (installation of standard lifts or freight elevators) which, as reported by the newspaper The messenger, will be deductible at 75%. What changes are the maximum spending ceilings: 50 thousand euros for single-family buildings, 40 thousand euros for those with two to eight housing units, 30 thousand euros per apartment for buildings with more than eight housing units.

The “mobile bonus”

The so-called “mobile bonuses“, Ie the tax deduction of 50% for the purchase of furniture and large appliances. The incentive will be worth up to a maximum of 10 thousand euros for 2022, while for 2023 and 2024 the benefit will be valid up to an expense of 5 thousand euros.