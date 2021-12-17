Superbonus, no to the deduction if the plants are shared

17/12/2021 – If the plants are shared, a real estate unit cannot be considered “functionally independent” and cannot benefit from the Superbonus. But when is a plant considered shared and not autonomous? The Revenue Agency explained it with the answer 810/2021.

Superbonus and shared facilities, the case

The owner of an apartment located in a residential tourist complex divided into separate buildings, which house up to eight apartments each, contacted the Revenue Agency. independent access.

The tourist complex has a single sewage system, with purifier, condominium connections for electricity and water and has LPG accumulations shared between various housing units.

The installations (water, electricity and gas) are owned by the individual houses, from inside them to the point of installation of the meters and shared with the tourist complex for the routes that go from the upstream meters to the condominium connection.

The taxpayer intends to carry out interventions that can be facilitated with the Superbonus and has therefore asked the Agency if his apartment can qualify as a functionally independent real estate unit.

In fact, we remind you that, according to the Superbonus legislation, real estate units located inside multi-family buildings can obtain the increased concession, provided that they are functionally independent.

Superbonus and functionally independent units, how to evaluate systems

The Agency recalled that, in order for a real estate unit to qualify as functionally independent, it must comply with the following conditions:

– Having a independent access from the outside, that is an independent access, not common to other real estate units, closed by a gate or entrance door that allows access from the street or courtyard or garden, even if it is not exclusive property;

– be equipped with at least three of the following installations or artifacts exclusive property: water supply systems; gas installations; electrical energy systems; winter air conditioning system.

If the condition of autonomous access is respected, the same cannot be said for the exclusive ownership of the plants.

The Agency underlined that, as explained in the application, the systems are owned by the individual houses from inside them up to the point of installation of the meters, while they are shared with the tourist complex for the routes that go from the aforementioned meters up to the condominium connection.

Since the plants are not exclusively owned, the real estate unit cannot be considered functionally independent. The Agency therefore concluded that interventions on this real estate unit cannot obtain the Superbonus.