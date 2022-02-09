Superbonus, pressing by decree that unlocks the assignment of credits: the hypotheses in the field

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Government is working to bring new support against expensive energy and to make “targeted corrections” to the Sostegni-ter dl on the Superbonus, in particular to the rule that limits the assignment of credits. This is what has been learned from government sources. The two measures are expected to be launched by the CDM next week, and could also be part of a single decree, but the details are yet to be defined.

Superbonus: more transfers are evaluated but between supervised institutions

To prevent construction sites from being blocked and at the same time to safeguard the spirit of the anti-fraud rule included in the Dl Sostegni-ter, the executive works in particular on corrective measures aimed at the Superbonus that will make it possible again to sell the credits several times, but only under certain conditions. According to what is learned from government sources, in the decree that should arrive next week, being finalized in these hours, the possibility of removing limits on credit transfers between institutions supervised by the Bank of Italy, and within entities belonging to the same group.

The pressing of M5s and Lega

The choice to tackle the issue of the superbonus in the next Council of Ministers goes in the direction of what has been asked with some insistence by M5s and Lega in the last few hours, which, as in the days of Count one, found themselves on a similar political position. Both asked for a decree to arrive on the Government table, with a certain urgency / priority, to ease the anti-fraud squeeze on home bonuses and cancel the block on the transfer of tax credits. “As a government we must immediately intervene with a corrective decree and with an extension of the Superbonus 110% for single-family, given the two months of stop suffered. I will bring this theme to the next CDM, ”announced Minister of Agriculture Patuanelli (M5s) in a post. Interviewed on Radio Libertà, the leader of the League Matteo Salvini explained: “I also understand this, at the next Council of Ministers with a strong push from the League, a revision of the limits on the assignment of credit that is blocking the construction sector will be on the agenda . Yes, avoiding scams, blocking the crafty eco-bonus, yes, but without leaving all the good companies, families and condominiums that have started work on hold “.

The alarm of companies and families

A stance that develops starting from the protests of the productive world and of families for the squeeze on the Superbonus arrived with the Sostegni-ter decree, which reduced the possibility of transferring the credits accrued against the State. The new anti-fraud squeeze, is the message, risks leading to paralysis of construction sites because the stop to the free flow of credits, which can only be sold once, is visibly reducing the financial realities willing to buy them. The risk is that the bonuses become de facto “non-transferable”. Hence the pressing of the two political forces.