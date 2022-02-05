“Superbonus, reduce the squeeze.” Palazzo Chigi: no turnaround

The freezing by Post office and of Deposit fund and loans of all “discount” operations on building bonuses, has left its mark. Without the two public “engines”, especially the first, which has purchased over 4 billion in tax credits deriving from the Superbonus, the market is in fact jammed. All the political forces, from the Five Star Movement to the Democratic Party, from Italia Viva to the Brothers of Italy, have asked the government for urgent intervention. A new decree to ease the squeeze on credit assignments introduced with the Sostegni Ter decree, now under discussion in the Senate. But Mario Draghi and Treasury Minister Daniele Franco keep the point and have stopped the requests in this sense.

The risk now is that a new rift will be created between the government and Parliament, as had already happened with the stop to the bonus on the houses, introduced by the Treasury but then fallen under the cross blows of the parties. The signs are already there. Poste and Cdp, the two “major buyers of credit from companies”, explained Riccardo Fraccaro, former undersecretary to the Prime Minister and father of Super bonus at 110%, “They close by bringing to their knees a sector that moves billions of investments every month, made up of thousands of companies and professionals”. The refreshment decree, he adds, “is becoming a decree that closes businesses instead of helping them.”

ALL MOVE

Emiliano Fenu, group leader in the Finance Commission of the M5S, announced a parliamentary question asking the government to ensure that the post office and CDP do not block the purchase of tax credits linked to building bonuses. But it is all the majority forces that are moving. Daniele Manca, senator of the Democratic Party and member of the Budget Commission of Palazzo Madama, where the Ristori Ter decree began its process, announces that his party “intends to work on an amendment to reshape the anti-fraud rule of the government in order to a double assignment of credits. But ”, he adds,“ an intervention by government decree would be desirable ”. A line shared by all parties. «Already in the definition of the decree», explains the senator of Italy Viva Donatella Conzatti, «I had pointed out the impact that the anti-fraud regulation would have had on the sector. Now it would be better for the government to intervene with a new emergency decree to correct the route ”.

In short, the pressure of the Parliament is very strong. Several amendments are ready. The lowest common denominator of the proposals is to allow tax credits to circulate freely at least among financial intermediaries. The anti-fraud rule that limits the circulation of credits to a single assignment, in fact, puts the smallest banks in difficulty. Generally the credits acquired by the latter are then transferred to other subjects. Also because small banks have a limited “fiscal capacity”. That is, they can only offset the credits up to a certain point. But how would they avoid scams? Here, too, the proposals all go more or less in the same direction: that of creating a “tracking” platform for the documentation at the basis of the credit accrued with bonuses.

Invoices, declarations, certifications, should always be available for verification by those who buy the tax credit. A mechanism which, in reality, the large banking groups, from Intesa to Unicredit, passing through Bper and Mps, have equipped themselves from the beginning. So much so that the big banks have not been involved, at least until now, in the scam mechanisms that have emerged. Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed that they are still operational on the assignment of receivables, thanks to the anti-fraud platforms they have equipped in time. Meanwhile yesterday in Piazza Affari, Poste lost 6.2 percent, penalized precisely by the news relating to the freezing of the Superbonus discount platform and the increase in the yield of the BTPs after the meeting of the European Central Bank, from which more emerged concerns about the evolution of inflation.