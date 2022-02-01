Superbonus, the Ance Sicilia attack: “A disaster, change to be rejected”

The president of the national association of building builders Ance Sicilia, Santo Cutrone, wrote to all the national parliamentarians elected on the island asking them to work, in the committees of merit and in the Chamber, so that the platforms for the transfer of tax credits are immediately released. of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Poste Italiane and above all the modification to the Superbonus 110% introduced by the national government is rejected, which to prevent the recurrence of scams provides only one possibility of transferring tax credits. “Since this change became known, although it has not yet been converted into law – reports Cutrone – banks, financial intermediaries, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Poste Italiane have blocked everything, the construction sites have had to stop and have not they can open new ones. The formidable boost to recovery that had been impressed by the Superbonus 110% has thus been exhausted “.

“The national government – continues Cutrone – rather than seriously addressing the problem as the Ance had proposed, has preferred to hastily limit the Superbonus 110%, foreseeing this enormous nonsense that is only producing a disaster for serious companies and for employment”. The president of Ance Sicilia adds: “Companies queue up in front of banks, financial intermediaries, post offices and CDPs, finding the door closed; new construction sites no longer open and the work in progress stops because the works carried out cannot be In fact, since banks and financial intermediaries are no longer able to transfer tax credits to specialized operators in their turn, they do not intend to keep them in their stomachs for years and, therefore, no longer accept to acquire tax credits sold by companies. which, in turn, can no longer apply the discount on invoices to customers. Even in Sicily, the boom in construction sites with the 110% Superbonus has deflated: most companies have stopped and are forced to lay off the staff they had hired”.