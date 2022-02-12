Superbonus, the anti-scam sticker arrives. You can assign the credit to certain subjects – Corriere.it

The construction and energy efficiency works with the credit assignment or it discount on invoice will be able to leave soonbut in safe conditions, that is, protected from the risk of continuous fraud to the detriment of the State. This is the message that comes from the government technicians who are working on the corrective measures announced the day before yesterday at the press conference by the Prime MinisterMario Draghiand by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco. The executive’s conviction that, between measures already taken and measures to come, the market will restart. And after all, Poste Italiane and Cdp, the main ones credit purchasing platformshave already announced that, after the government has passed the new corrective measures, they will begin to accept the transfer of tax credits. Scconstruction companies, on the other hand, are hecticwho complain of a progressive paralysis of the works, after the launch of the Sostegni ter decree which limited the bonus transfer operations to a single one and after the investigations of numerous prosecutors that led to the discovery of scams for 4.4 billion and preventive seizure of 2.3 billion in assigned loans (and for 1.5 billion already collected) which did not correspond to any construction site.

Mix of measures The rules already introduced with the Budget Law 2022 and on which the executive relies to restart the sector are above all two: the possibility for the‘Revenue Agency to carry out preventive checks and the extension of the compliance visa and certification of price congruity also to bonuses other than the Superbonus 110%, for which they were already provided and which have made sure that this facility is the one where found less scams while there have been many on the facades bonus and on the eco-bonus.



The new correctivewhich should arrive there next week with a amendment to the Milleproroghe decreeare made up of some measures on which the fine-tuning is now at an advanced stage and others to be explored. The first, now taken for granted, are three. 1) The restoration of the possibility of assigning the credit several times, but up to a maximum of two or three and only to banks or financial intermediaries supervised by the Bank of Italy. 2) The introduction of a identification code of each transfer transaction, a sort of serial number, which would allow tracing back to the first credit holder and the relative documentation proving the work. 3) The reopening of the terms of use of credits submitted by the judiciary a preventive seizure. The rule would allow banks and intermediaries who have seized credits not to lose them if the release takes place after the expiry of the normal terms for using them.

The risk of confiscation However, the knot of the seized sums that should be confiscated at the end of the trial remains to be resolved e that would transform for Poste, Cdp and other intermediaries in large budget losses. just the specter of these losses he ended up with block the credit transfer platforms, rather than the tightening decided by the Sostegni ter decree. But also the most difficult point to solve, the technicians explain. Just as they remain to be faced the protests of the builderswho on the one hand are concerned that the decree issued by the Ministry of Ecological Transition with i new price lists which will be the basis of the asseveration of congruit is not adequate with respect to the inflation that has hit the sector and on the other press for the reintroduction of multiple credit assignments even between private individuals, perhaps with a strengthening of controls on the actual existence of construction sites. But here Draghi and Franco seem determined to resist, entrenching themselves behind the position expressed by the Guardia di Finanza at a hearing in Parliament: yes to corrective measures, as long as they occur. by adequately defining the number of transfers and the profile of the transfereesso as to minimize the risk of fraud and money laundering and strengthen the protection of honest businesses and the country’s economic growth.

