Superbonus, the conditions for photovoltaic systems

03/02/2022 – Under what conditions can a photovoltaic system take advantage of the Superbonus? When should the interventions be carried out? And when is the contract with the Energy Service Manager (GSE) for the sale of energy to be signed? The Revenue Agency explained it with the Answer 57/2022.

Superbonus and photovoltaics, the case

The case submitted to the Agency concerns a taxpayer who intends to purchase eight apartments from a construction company that is carrying out a demolition and reconstruction intervention on a building in seismic zone 3.

The taxpayer intends to install, during the works, a photovoltaic system with a power of 3 KW and a power storage system of 6 KWh for each property unit purchased. These costs will be borne by him and will be paid at the same time as the purchase and sale of the property.

He then asked the Agency:

– if the installation of photovoltaic systems can be considered a towed intervention and, as such, obtain the Superbonus;

– when the contract for the sale of non self-consumed energy to GSE must be formalized.

Superbonus for photovoltaics, when interventions are to be carried out

The Agency explained that the interventions can be considered trailed if the dates of the expenses fall within the time interval between the start and the end of the leading works.

The tax authorities therefore concluded that the taxpayer can obtain the Superbonus for the installation of the photovoltaic system and the storage system, carried out by the construction company before the end of the “driving” anti-seismic interventions, by making the payment of these expenses upon of the deed.

Superbonus and photovoltaics, the contract with the GSE

The Agency explained that the taxpayer must submit an application to the GSE, which carries out an investigation to verify whether the plant is suitable. After the investigation, the GSE communicates to the taxpayer the acceptance of the application. Subsequently, the applicant and the GSE conclude the contract.

The Agency therefore concluded that, if the GSE has communicated the acceptance of the application, and the taxpayer is in possession of this document, it is possible to obtain the Superbonus even if the contract has not yet been finalized.