Superbonus, the decree with the maximum prices signed

15/02/2022 – The Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani has signed the Prices Decree, the provision, much awaited by the construction sector, which sets the maximum ceilings on the prices of materials and products used for energy redevelopment interventions facilitated by the superbonus 110 %.

The ceilings identified – explains the Ministry – update those already in force for the eco-bonuswith the Decree Technical Requirements and cost ceilings (DM 6 August 2020), increasing them by at least 20% in consideration of the higher cost of raw materials and inflation. Furthermore, the new decree sets the maximum costs relating to the categories of assets not covered by the Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020, such as plants with micro-cogenerators.

The ceilings, which will be reviewed annually, are not all-inclusive in order to take into account the heterogeneity of possible interventions, and therefore VAT, professional charges and installation costs were excluded.

The request made by the companies, alarmed by one, is thus accepted first hypothesis of prices also including VAT and installation.

To give some examples, the maximum cost for a coat in climatic zone A, B or C passes from 800 to 960 euros / sqmwhile in climatic zone D, E, or F from 1000 to 1200 euros / sqm; windows and doors including blinds go from 650 to 780 euros / sqm in climate zone A, B or C and from 750 to 900 euro / sqm in climate zone D, E, or F; a air / water heat pump passes from 600 to 720 euros / kWt.

For all costs not provided for in the Decree – explains MITE – reference will be made to i price lists prepared by the Regions and by the autonomous provinces or ai lists of chambers of commercecompetent industry, crafts and agriculture or ai price lists of the DEI publishing house. For these items, in order to avoid speculation, it will still be essential to certify the appropriateness of the expenditure by a qualified technician.

Those who benefit from the bonuses for energy redevelopment through one of the three possible methods must comply with the new maximum values ​​- personal income tax deduction, invoice discount, credit transfer – and is required to produce asseveration of the appropriateness of expenses.

The new cost ceilings will apply to the interventions for which the request for the building permit has been submitted after the date of entry into force of the decree. There is therefore no transitional period.

“With this decree – comments Minister Cingolani – the operation that the Government is carrying out is completed putting a stop to the excessive rise in costs found in recent times and bringing the superbonus back to a reasonable exercise that protects the State and citizens, also meeting the needs of the sector and energy efficiency “.



FederlegnoArredo: ‘VAT and installation excluded as requested by us’

“The decision to exclude VAT, installation and charges from the ceilings, and at the same time to increase them by at least 20%, as repeatedly requested by us, is the confirmation that our goal was shared and correct: to allow the push propulsive construction did not stop and, at the same time, that honest entrepreneurs and citizens were protected from the spread of fraud “. This was declared by Claudio Feltrin, president of FederlegnoArredo.

“We acknowledge the Government and Minister Cingolani for having listened to our reasons – reiterates Feltrin -. As FederlegnoArredo we immediately highlighted in the appropriate offices and through the press that the ceilings could not be all-inclusive of VAT, professional charges and installation costs, which they change according to many variables and that would, in fact, lead companies to work at a loss.

We also warmly welcome the decision of the Government of increase the same ceilings by 20% as a result of the costs of raw materials and energy now transformed into real taxes for companies. Not taking this into account would have meant decreeing an abrupt halt to our productive fabric and consequently to the country’s GDP ”.

Unicmi: ‘the proposals of the construction sector accepted’

Commenting on the signing of the Prices Decree, the President of Unicmi, National Union of Metallic Construction, Envelope and Doors and Windows Industries, Guido Faré, declared: “we acknowledge Minister Cingolani for having accepted the methodological proposals addressed to MITE by entire associative front of the construction sector “.

“Having separated VAT, professional charges and installation costs and having taken into account the higher cost of raw materials and inflation, means making available to businesses and consumers a Representative price list of reality. Companies that have operated with honesty, seriousness and quality in the field of building bonuses with the signing of the Prices Decree can finally count on greater certainty “.