Superbonus: the first clarifications open up new doubts – Fiscal Focus

The answers of the Financial Administration to the questions raised by the experts during the annual ItaliaOggi event do not appear to be entirely conclusive with respect to the problems that have emerged in recent months. In some cases, they even risk inducing further confusion.

For the first time, the Revenue Agency addresses the issue of the deductibility of the compliance visa and of the certification required for the assignment of credit and the discount on the payment of ordinary bonuses. Retracing the evolution of the law, the Financial Administration affirms that the compliance visa envisaged by article 121, paragraph 1-ter, of the Relaunch Decree is the same as envisaged for the purposes of the Superbonus. The reference standard, in both cases, is article 35 of Legislative Decree 9 July 1997, n. 241. Common matrix also for the asseveration of the fairness of prices, attributable to article 119, paragraph 13-bis, of the same Legislative Decree Relaunch.

The issue of deductibility had been resolved with the first issue of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021, where the legislator had filled the original forgetfulness by providing full deductibility for the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the fairness of prices, as occurs for the Superbonus pursuant to article 119, paragraph 15, of the Relaunch Decree. The aforementioned provision, however, did not resolve the issue of the deductibility of the visa concerning the expenses incurred in the period from 12 November to 31 December 2021, nor the deductibility of the fees incurred in the same transitional period for its affixing.

From a first reading, the Financial Administration seems to follow an innovative parable, aimed at a generalized deductibility of instrumental charges, because it is justified by the substantial overlapping of the obligations carried out. An infatuation that does not last long. The Revenue Agency, in stating that the deduction is in any case due to the expenses incurred for the issuance of the compliance visa, the certifications and the sworn translations, regardless of the period of incurring the certified expenses, adds nothing regarding the deductibility of the costs incurred. in the period from 12 November to 31 December 2021 for such instrumental obligations.

The subsequent answer is surprising with reference to the nature of the building on which driving interventions are carried out. This is the rather widespread case of the functionally independent real estate unit with independent entrance located inside a condominium building.

Opening a third way with respect to what had been stated up to now, the Financial Administration provides that the person who owns a functionally independent unit with autonomous access in the context of a condominium has the possibility of carrying out, alternatively, the intervention facilitated or as a condominium on the entire building, if the works are approved by the relative assembly, or as the owner of the single real estate unit provided that, let us repeat, it is functionally independent and has independent access.

The last indication disavows the now well-known answer to the question n. 665 of 2021 with which the same Financial Administration had stated, in no uncertain terms, that the existence of the requisites of functional autonomy and the presence of independent access from the outside is relevant for the sole purpose of identifying single-family real estate units or real estate units at ‘interior of multi-family buildings, but does not “obviously” detect for the purpose of identifying buildings in condominiums or buildings consisting of two to four real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals outside the exercise of business, arts or professions.

Given the last clarification, this provision was not so obvious. The response of the Revenue Agency to the questions of the experts, opening up to the free choice of the taxpayer in the event that the intervention can be technically attributable to two distinct cases, poses an even greater problem. This choice, in fact, has direct consequences for the purposes of correctly identifying the period of validity. If the functionally independent real estate unit is chosen, the intervention should be completed by 30 June 2022, or by 31 December 2022, provided that at least 30 percent of the work has been carried out as of 30 June 2022. overall intervention. Much longer term in the case of condominium reconfiguration where the 110 percent rate will be recognized for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023.

Obviously, this last indication offered by the Financial Administration cannot be a solution. By varying the ceiling, obligations and period of validity, the choice of the taxpayer risks falling, first in discretion, then in opportunity.

Finally, the answer relating to the case of a residential property leased for business use on which the owner intends to carry out significant interventions for the purposes of the Superbonus is of importance. According to a substantial criterion, this time acceptable, the Financial Administration states that, regardless of the cadastral classification of the property, it is the actual destination that is detected. It follows that, in addition to properties that are instrumental by nature, properties will be excluded which, although classified in a cadastral category falling within the subsidized ones, are actually used for the exercise of a business, art or profession, by the owner or, simply, by the owner of the property, even if different from the beneficiary.

This answer removes the residual doubts that emerged in all cases in which the home of the professional or entrepreneur, specifically the object of the building renovation, was also his tax domicile for the purposes of the activity carried out. Noting the substantial criterion, the maintenance of domiciliation will be absolutely irrelevant, provided, however, that no professional or entrepreneurial activity is carried out in the property subject to the intervention, nor does the property constitute a place where the professional and the entrepreneur receives its customers.

Meanwhile, the first clarifications from the Financial Administration arrive, the National Foundation of Accountants has published three new checklists for ordinary Ecobonus, ordinary Sismabonus and Facilitated building restructuring pursuant to article 16-bis of the TUIR.