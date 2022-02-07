Superbonus: waiting for developments on the close – Economy

Waiting for the developments of the squeeze on the superbonus. After the protests from the production world and consumers for the measure arrived with the Sostegni-ter decree, which reduced the possibility of transferring the credits accrued to the State, there was the alarm of Confartigianato about jobs at risk . The 127,000 new hires expected by construction companies in the first quarter of 2022 are hanging on to developments in the law, which everyone hopes will be changed. The new anti-fraud squeeze, in fact, risks leading to the paralysis of construction sites because the stop to the free flow of credits, which can only be sold once, is visibly reducing the financial realities willing to buy them. While the large banks, such as Unicredit and Intesa, ensure that the credit purchase operations continue as before, others, such as Banco Bpm, have instead suspended the transfer of the Superbonus credit on the new practices. The parties are preparing to modify the Sostegni-ter in the Senate, where it has just landed. And where the Budget Service of Palazzo Madama has raised some doubts: the tightening could have an impact on investments and, by curbing spending, it could at the same time also make itself felt on the revenue in favor of the Treasury in terms of VAT, Irpef / Ires and Irap. A risk that the Government and the State Accounting Office would not have accounted for well. The Democratic Party – but also other parties such as the M5S – is preparing its amendment that reshapes the government’s anti-fraud rule in order to allow a double assignment of credits.

Tomorrow at 3 pm the examination of the provision will begin in the Senate committee.

Meanwhile, the reduction of the facades bonus from 90 to 60% did not stop the Acrobatic Building contracts, which closed the month of January, the first affected by the provision, with an increase of 44% to 5.47 million in the value of the contracts signed. . On the other hand, orders from the franchising network fell from 1.68 to 1.6 million. As of January 31st, the Group reached a total of almost 1,400 employees, compared to 1,041 in the same period of 2021.