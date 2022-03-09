Superbonus with splitting and double spending limit. Who pays the IMU?

The owners of villas and single-family buildings, where the conditions required by law exist, could evaluate, before the start of the works, the possibility of dividing their property in the land registry, with the aim of obtaining two real estate units and benefiting from limits higher spending for the superbonus. Also to take advantage of the longer extension provided for by the latest budget law.

Superbonus. The current extensions

For interventions carried out by condominiums and natural persons on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units (even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons), the bonus deduction 110 is also due for expenses incurred by December 31, 2025. However, the deduction, starting from January 1, 2024 is reduced to: 70 percent for expenses incurred in the year 2024; 65 percent for those incurred in the year 2025.

For buildings and single-family houses, the extension operates until 31 December 2022. Compared to the previous date of 30 June 2022. To benefit from the extension of the superbonus from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022, as of 30 June 2022, the works they must reach a state of progress of at least 30%.

Spending limits for individuals

For interventions carried out on non-common parts, natural persons can benefit from the superbonus for interventions carried out on the maximum number of two real estate unitsthe.

Without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building.

For the works carried out on the common parts of the condominium, in the event that the maximum amount of subsidized expenditure is determined on the basis of the number of real estate units that make up the building, the calculation must also be made taking into account the appurtenances. Basically, in a condominium building with 4 residential units and 4 outbuildings, the calculation of the maximum admissible expenditure is made by multiplying by 8. The outbuildings have no spending limit for villas and single-family buildings.

The indications on the spending limits for condominium works, they also apply to individuals on compound buildings from two to four real estate units separately registered (even if owned by a single owner or co-owned by several natural persons).

From here, for individuals on compound buildings from two to four real estate units separately registered (even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons:

for the purpose of verifying the limit of four “real estate units” in the absence of specific indications in the law, the appurtenances must not be considered autonomously even if distinctly stacked (see reply to the Revenue Agency n ° 568/2021);

in the absence of specific indications in the law, the appurtenances must not be considered autonomously even if distinctly stacked (see reply to the Revenue Agency n ° 568/2021); with regard to the determination of spending limits admitted to the Superbonus – like the interventions carried out on the common parts of a condominium building – it is necessary to take into account the number of real estate units of which the building is composed, including the appurtenances.

For example, for the thermal insulation system, the maximum expense amount, equal to 40,000 euros, must be multiplied by the number of real estate units in each building, including the appurtenances.

With more real estate units higher spending limit. Who pays the IMU?

On the basis of the reconstruction made so far, it is clear that in the presence of two or more real estate units, the spending limits that is the expenditure ceiling that can be used to carry out the superbonus 110 works is higher.

The owners of villas and single-family buildings, where the conditions required by law exist, could evaluate, before the start of the works, the possibility of dividing their property in the land registry, with the aim of obtaining two real estate units and benefit from higher spending limits for the superbonus.

Also to take advantage of the longer extension provided for by the latest budget law.

Once the property is composed of several real estate units, what will happen in terms of IMU concessions? If it is a main residence, will the exemption from paying the tax fall?

The rule that provides for the IMU exemption on the main residence, applies pursuant to paragraph 741 of Law 160/2019, to the property, registered or inscribed in the urban building cadastre as a single real estate unitin which the owner and the members of his family usually reside and reside in the registry.

From here, moving from one to two real estate units would involve paying the IMU on the 2nd unit. In addition to the increase in the TARI.