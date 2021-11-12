Superbonus, with the Isee roof reduced the audience by a third

The Superbonus, extended but in a revised version and corrected in the maneuver, will cost just over 14 billion from 2022 to 2037. This is what can be seen from the tables of the technical report to the bill. For the facilitation on interventions carried out by condominiums and individuals (with decalage starting from 2024) the estimated cost is just under 13.2 billion, for interventions on houses with Isee roofs it is 795 million, while for houses popular is 96 million.

“It is estimated that the share of subjects with ISEE income up to 25 thousand euros potentially interested is equal to 67%”, we read in the Technical Report to the maneuver, on the forecast that the expenditure for interventions on main homes carried out by individuals represents 75 % of expenses assumed at the birth of the Superbonus of 110%. The law has a negative financial effect of 9 million in 2022, 249 million in 2023, 232 million in 2024.

The budget law, according to what is learned, was sent to the Senate late in the evening, after the authorization of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The final text of the maneuver is confirmed with 219 articles. Among the main measures, the 8 billion fund for tax cuts, the adjustments to Citizenship Income and Superbonus 110%, share 102 for pensions and the reform of social safety nets. The budget session will begin next Tuesday with the presidency’s communications on the text, which will then be examined by the Budget Committee.