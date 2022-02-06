Superbonus, works up to 10 thousand euros: restrictions and expenses canceled

Anything compliance visa And certification of congruity of the costs for the works the amount of which does not exceed i 10 thousand euros. In the Faq ofRevenue Agency also updated in the light of the disputed news regarding the assignment of credit, the methods of application of a provision introduced with the Budget Law are clarified, correcting a previous tightening. And therefore the application of a mechanism is confirmed which is aimed at families in this phase of potential confusion due to the changes in the rules relating to the various building bonuses and in particular to the assignment of credits.

THE CONTROLS

The decree law approved last November to limit fraud in the sector introduced, in the event of a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, the obligation to issue a compliance and sworn certification. A form of control which, however, actually turns into a cost because it requires the intervention of a professional. The cost can reach a few hundred euros and therefore in the case of small jobs, for example that necessary for the installation of a boiler, it would be disproportionate. And such as to discourage the intervention itself. It would therefore have been a further element of uncertainty. So very shortly after the Budget Law had run for cover, providing for the exemption from the obligation for interventions other than superbonus for an amount not totaling 10 thousand euros. Given the short succession of the two opposite rules, the problem arose of regulating what has happened in the meantime.

The Revenue Agency did so bearing in mind that the change included in the maneuver applies from January 1st of this year, but in relation to the credit transfer communications sent to the Agency itself. Therefore, in the case of expenses incurred before this date (for example the 1st of December) there is no obligation to have a compliance visa and sworn statement if the communication takes place from 1st January onwards. It should be remembered that the exemption of up to 10 thousand euros concerns the various forms of concessions, but with the exception, explicitly mentioned in the legislation, of the facade bonus. For this type of intervention, which for 2022 has been extended with a deduction percentage of 60 per cent (instead of the more favorable 90 in force until last year), the obligation to obtain a compliance visa and sworn certification remains even in the event of small costs.

However, the same budget law contains aid to taxpayers even in the case of expenses that exceed the threshold of 10 thousand euros. For all interventions, but excluding the super bonus, it will still be possible to recover at least part of the sums paid to the professional. In fact, the law provides that the deductible expenses also include those incurred for the issuance of the compliance visa, the certificates and the sworn statements, on the basis of the rate provided for by the individual tax deductions due. So, for example, if the works are eligible for a 50 percent deduction, the charges relating to compliance and sworn certification will also be deductible to the same extent.

THE MANEUVER

Even if the focus is on the superbonus, the Budget law has allocated significant resources precisely to the other facilities (building renovation, energy saving, seismabonus) which may have less appeal because the percentage is less convenient but in recent years they have nevertheless given a strong push for interventions These measures have been confirmed for the next three years, while previously the practice was to refinance them year by year. In the same financial maneuver, another specific possibility was then introduced, that of deducting 75 percent of the expenses for the elimination of architectural barriers, with the installation of lifts and freight elevators.