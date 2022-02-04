Superbugs are now a leading cause of death worldwide

Covid 19 reminded us how dangerous viruses can be, but bacteria should not be underestimated either. Antibiotics – which for decades have tamed these insidious enemies – are losing their effectiveness, and deaths from once treatable bacterial diseases are likely to rise again around the world. A study just published in the Lancet accurately captures the gravity of the situation: in 2019, resistant bacteria would have helped to kill nearly five million people, jumping to third place in the ranking of the leading causes of death globally, just behind stroke and heart attacks. Furthermore, the emergency affects us closely, given that for years Italy has been the black jersey in Europe for antibiotic resistance and that, according to experts, the pandemic (and the inexplicable boom in the consumption of antibiotics that ‘he characterized) is bound to worsen the situation in the coming years.

The rise of superbugs

The danger represented by superbugs (the so-called “superbugs”, resistant to the main types of antibiotics) has precise causes. In fact, every time we use an antibiotic, we run the risk that some bacteria will survive, reproduce, and spread a new strain resistant to the action of the drug in the population. It is an extreme form of natural selection: the fittest survive and thrive, and in this case it is the bacteria that can withstand the antibiotics with which we try to defeat them. Using too many antibiotics, using them badly and inappropriately, therefore brings us closer to a future in which the drugs at our disposal will stop working, and diseases that we considered a thing of the past will come knocking back on our door.

The World Health Organization has been insisting for years on the emergency: without concrete actions to limit the use of antibiotics in animal farms (where they have often been administered in a generalized way to increase productivity) and improve the appropriateness of prescriptions for human use – the WHO experts warn – we risk 10 million deaths every year caused by resistant bacteria by 2050. Impressive numbers, but which probably only underestimate the problem. In fact, calculating the number of deaths caused by antibiotic resistance in the world is not simple: very often patients who contract resistant bacterial infections are people hospitalized for other causes, in which it is not always possible to establish whether it was the bacteria that caused the death. or whether the infection is not simply the consequence of a long stay in a hospital setting. The most widespread estimates spoke of an average of 700-750 thousand deaths every year, but today the real numbers are probably already much higher than that.

The new study

Research published in the Lancet sought to calculate the impact of antibiotic resistance with greater precision, using data collected in 204 countries as part of a large epidemiological study: the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study. The researchers monitored 23 different species of bacteria, collecting data on over 471 million infections, thus developing a statistical model of the incidence of resistant infections in all the countries studied. With the numbers provided by their model, they then studying two counterfactual (or hypothetical) scenarios. In the first, all antibiotic-resistant infections were replaced by treatable infections, to unearth the exact number of deaths that would have been avoided with certainty had antibiotic resistance never spread.

In the second, however, resistant infections were replaced by the absence of infection: in this way, the deaths estimated by the model represent deaths that could have occurred even without the hand of the superbugs, and therefore only associated with the antibiotic resistance. The results speak for themselves: in 2019 the deaths caused directly by resistant bacteria (and therefore avoidable for sure if the antibiotics had worked) were 1.27 million, more than they kill devastating diseases such as AIDS (864 thousand victims every year ) and malaria (643 thousand). Those associated with antibiotic resistance were 4.95 million, more than the three million caused each year by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is currently considered the third leading cause of death in the world.

“The estimates made in the past were of 10 million deaths per year by 2050 related to antibiotic resistance, but now we know for sure that we are already much closer to these figures than we thought,” said Chris Murray, economics expert. University of Washington health care team who collaborated on the study. “It is important to transform these new data into concrete actions to change course and promote innovation, if we are to have any hope of staying ahead of the race against antibiotic resistance.”

A problem that concerns us closely

Leading the ranking of deaths related to resistant bacteria are the poorest regions of the world: Africa, South East Asia, Eastern Europe and South America. But even in Central Europe, with about 67 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants, the problem is quite present. And Italy, unfortunately, has been the black sheep of the continent for years: in the past it was calculated that in our country there are about one third of all deaths caused by antibiotic resistance within European borders.

Furthermore, since the arrival of Covid, the situation has only worsened. The case of azithromycin is emblematic: in 2019, before the pandemic, in our country 3.5 packages were consumed per day for every 100 thousand inhabitants; at the end of 2020 we rose to 5.5, and in January of this year consumption had exploded to the point that the drug literally disappeared for days from pharmacies across the peninsula. Doctors with easy prescriptions, and do-it-yourself patients, have therefore created the perfect conditions for an unnecessary disaster: two years of abuse are destined to further increase the spread of superbugs, and given that Covid is caused by a virus the vast majority of the antibiotics used in the past two years was completely avoidable.