Supercharger map, soon new stations in Italy, and the “available for non Tesla vehicles” arrive.

Periodically Tesla updates the map of Supercharger stations around the world, when it also communicates the new stations planned and the estimated opening times. Sometimes these forecasts can change over time, most of the time for reasons not directly related to the company, but rather to local permits or generic construction difficulties.

One of these updates has recently arrived, which offers us, as usual, a mirror of what will also be the Italian situation in the short term. On the front of the Northern Italy the highly anticipated Supercharger of Alexandrianecessary to cover a hole on the route, now scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. Instead, the locations of Turin and Bardonecchia. also given for Q1 also the inauguration of the station Bergamowhile you will have to wait for Q2 for Mestre.

Good news for the central-Adriatic routes, with the arrival of the Superchargers of Parma, Bologna, Yet And Vastall expected between Q1 and Q2 2022. Going further south, things get complicated, with only Naples And Palermo planned for 2022.

In general, the news is for many, in Europe and all over the world. In the Old Continent, a new indication on the map is also making its debut, to specify the Superchargers also open to cars of competing brands. As we know, in fact, this procedure has begun, albeit for now with experimental dimensions.

The map has a new filter that allows you to highlight only these locations, which in any case are distinguished from the others by one new icon, which adds waves to the lightning bolt symbol. In the description there is also a new sentence with the indication of the functionality, as can be seen from the image published above. Currently the open to all program is active in the Netherlands, Norway and France, and accessible to vehicle owners resident there, as well as citizens of Germany and Belgium.





