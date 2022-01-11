Supercoppa, Allegri: “Perin plays, Szczesny doesn’t have the green pass. Bonucci ok”

The Juventus coach on the eve of the Super Cup: “The green light for Tek can come at the last moment and he goes on the bench”

Massimiliano Allegri is one step away from a new record: by winning the Super Cup he can become, together with Lippi and Capello, the coach who has won this trophy several times (4). This time, however, there is Inter in front of the championship and the favorite for an encore (Max dixit). In addition, Juve arrives in an emergency situation: without Danilo and Chiesa, with Bonucci recovered but only for the bench, and with De Ligt and Cuadrado disqualified.

SCZCESNY WITHOUT GREEN PASS – “We have recovered Alex Sandro, Perin will play in goal because Szczesny, who has just had his first vaccine, does not have the green pass and to respect the protocol he will arrive at the last moment tomorrow. I have to evaluate the conditions of Dybala, who played 86 minutes and it was not planned that he would be on the pitch that long. Tomorrow, however, it will be a game in itself, beautiful to play and in a wonderful stadium. Whatever the result, it must not affect our progress in the league. We will have to play an intelligent game, then you have to switch immediately and think about Serie A “.

MARKET AND SUPERSTITIONS – According to the coach, Chiesa’s injury does not change Juve’s market plans (“Let’s stay with this squad, then we’ll see the market evolve. We have attacking players”) and to beat Inter “it will take a technical match: they are also physical, you have to take advantage of the episodes, defend well and attack well. Balance must reign within Juventus. In the stands on Sunday I was much more serene, football seems more slowed down. Landucci has to prepare himself because I will also be disqualified in the Italian Cup. I even thought of not going to the bench tomorrow due to superstition. ”

Juve, a choice that I would make again – Max does not deny the strong bond with Marotta (“I have heard it, with my former managers I have always maintained good relations, in addition to the professional aspect there is also the human one. With Marotta I have had 5 wonderful years, I remain emotionally attached . Every now and then we met for lunch, even with Galliani wonderful relationships “), however, he reiterated that he did not regret having chosen Juventus:” I am happy with the choices I made knowing that it takes time to return to being absolute protagonists. solid when we have a balance that no event, positive or negative, shifts us. I don’t know if Inter can open a cycle, we will have to be good at putting a spoke in the wheel. ”

CR7 hid the problems – Next to Allegri is Giorgio Chiellini, who will return to defense from the start paired with Rugani after Covid: “Tomorrow it will be a slightly different final, as against Atalanta we did not start favorites but in a one-off match it can happen that Everything. Ask Bastoni what I told him when they were 7-8 points behind the first place: “The tricolor can only be lost by you.” Paradoxically, when you are not the favorite, there may be more desire to prove that you can win a trophy. Our biggest problem is that we leave the match too many times, like against Roma. I was expecting a year of fatigue and suffering, we lost Cristiano who scored a lot and hid the problems. ” Finally, an appeal on the regulation: “Let’s change it, it is not fair that the championship disqualifications be served in the Super Cup. Also for the show, it is a final and the best must play”.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 14:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link