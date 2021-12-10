Supercoppa Primavera, Empoli-Fiorentina: the cup returns to Florence after 10 years!
Spring Super Cup, at the ‘Carlo Castellani’ stadium in Empoli we play Empoli-Fiorentina. Dry match between the Italian champions and the Viola winners of the Italian Cup. Fiorentina, having reached the third consecutive final, brings the cup back to Florence after 10 years.
EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Hvalic; Boli (106 ‘Fini), Pezzola, Evangelisti (115’ Logrieco), Rizza; Degli Innocenti, Asllani (100 ‘Renzi), Fazzini; Rossi (69 ‘Bonassi); Magazzù (78 ‘Heimisson), Villa (69’ Ignacchiti). Available: Fantoni, Biagini, Morelli, Guarino, Indragoli, Guadalupo. Coach: Antonio Buscè
FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Andonov; Gentile (46 ‘Krastev), Lucchesi, Frison, Kayode (46’ Munteanu); White, Corradini; Egharevba (74 ‘Petronelli, 106’ Rocchetti), Distefano (119 ‘Ghilardi), Agostinelli; Toci (91 ‘Favasuli). Available: Fogli, Dainelli, Romani, David, Neri, Amatucci. Coach: Alberto Aquilani
Referee: Federico Fontani of Siena; assistants: Lorenzo Giuggioli from Grosseto and Domenico Castro from Livorno; fourth officer: Marco Emmanuele of Pisa
Networks: 19 ‘Magazzù (E), 24’ Rizza (E), 62 ‘Agostinelli (F), 89’ Toci (F), 105 ‘Krastev (F), 119’ Fazzini (E)
December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 19:56)
