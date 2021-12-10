Sports

Supercoppa Primavera, Empoli-Fiorentina: the cup returns to Florence after 10 years!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Spring Super Cup, at the ‘Carlo Castellani’ stadium in Empoli we play Empoli-Fiorentina. Dry match between the Italian champions and the Viola winners of the Italian Cup. Fiorentina, having reached the third consecutive final, brings the cup back to Florence after 10 years.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Hvalic; Boli (106 ‘Fini), Pezzola, Evangelisti (115’ Logrieco), Rizza; Degli Innocenti, Asllani (100 ‘Renzi), Fazzini; Rossi (69 ‘Bonassi); Magazzù (78 ‘Heimisson), Villa (69’ Ignacchiti). Available: Fantoni, Biagini, Morelli, Guarino, Indragoli, Guadalupo. Coach: Antonio Buscè

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Andonov; Gentile (46 ‘Krastev), Lucchesi, Frison, Kayode (46’ Munteanu); White, Corradini; Egharevba (74 ‘Petronelli, 106’ Rocchetti), Distefano (119 ‘Ghilardi), Agostinelli; Toci (91 ‘Favasuli). Available: Fogli, Dainelli, Romani, David, Neri, Amatucci. Coach: Alberto Aquilani

Referee: Federico Fontani of Siena; assistants: Lorenzo Giuggioli from Grosseto and Domenico Castro from Livorno; fourth officer: Marco Emmanuele of Pisa

Networks: 19 ‘Magazzù (E), 24’ Rizza (E), 62 ‘Agostinelli (F), 89’ Toci (F), 105 ‘Krastev (F), 119’ Fazzini (E)

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 19:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie A – Empoli-Udinese and Cagliari-Turin today

4 days ago

Terim forces Sarri to the knockout stages of the Europa League

9 hours ago

Capital gains Juve, Codacons: “If the accusations are confirmed, the last Scudetti must be revoked”

2 weeks ago

Fiorentina report cards – Vlahovic three times lethal. Saponara, repetitive magic

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button