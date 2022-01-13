Supercoppa, slow motion Gds: “The penalties for Inter were 2. Barella-Chiellini? The Var has … “

In the pages of its today’s edition, La Gazzetta dello Sport has analyzed as usual the most important referees episodes of the Super Cup between Inter and Juventus. This is the slow motion of the Rosea: “With the late defenders on who has earned the ball and space in advance, De Sciglio’s entry on Dzeko (penalty assigned) was a penalty as Chiellini’s contact on Barella at 11 ‘pt. Duties assigned only the second and Mazzoleni (Var) left him decision-making power in the first episode in which the referee evaluated dynamics and intensity: the penalty, however, could be assigned. Right not to take the bait in two area situations (Bernardeschi looks for contact with De Vrij; Kulusevski-Bastoni) while outside the Duties areas he first uses the meter of the card in his pocket and then is forced to quell roughness with the yellow players in extra time. And at least 3 are missing, even for two promising actions that have been interrupted “.