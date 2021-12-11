SuperG St. Moritz: Gut-Behrami wins, Goggia second

The two dominated the race, with Sofia coming close to the poker of victories in a row: third Shiffrin, sixth Curtoni, eighth and ninth Brignone and Bassino

The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami won the Super-G in St. Moritz by beating an amazing Sofia Goggia for only 18 cents, who came down with the bib number 17 (Gut instead with 7): in third place the American Mikaela Shiffrin with a gap of 1 “18, fourth the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel at -1” 45, sixth Elena Curtoni (-1 “74), eighth Federica Brignone (1” 90), ninth Marta Bassino (2 “01).

What advanced – For Goggia (fresh from the amazing three victories in three days with two downhill successes and one in supergiant) this is the 36th podium (14 first places-15 seconds-7 thirds) in overall career in the World Cup that places her in seventh place in the ranking of Italians, just 3 podiums from Dominik Paris.

So many mistakes – “Today I made a lot of mistakes, I am aware that I did not ski technically well, but I am very happy all the same, having taken only two tenths on a track like this from Lara Gut makes me proud of this race, with the awareness of being able to ski even better” , the comment of the Goggia after his descent.

