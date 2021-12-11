Sports

SuperG St. Moritz: Gut-Behrami wins, Goggia second

Kim Lee5 hours ago
The two dominated the race, with Sofia coming close to the poker of victories in a row: third Shiffrin, sixth Curtoni, eighth and ninth Brignone and Bassino

The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami won the Super-G in St. Moritz by beating an amazing Sofia Goggia for only 18 cents, who came down with the bib number 17 (Gut instead with 7): in third place the American Mikaela Shiffrin with a gap of 1 “18, fourth the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel at -1” 45, sixth Elena Curtoni (-1 “74), eighth Federica Brignone (1” 90), ninth Marta Bassino (2 “01).

What advanced

For Goggia (fresh from the amazing three victories in three days with two downhill successes and one in supergiant) this is the 36th podium (14 first places-15 seconds-7 thirds) in overall career in the World Cup that places her in seventh place in the ranking of Italians, just 3 podiums from Dominik Paris.

So many mistakes

“Today I made a lot of mistakes, I am aware that I did not ski technically well, but I am very happy all the same, having taken only two tenths on a track like this from Lara Gut makes me proud of this race, with the awareness of being able to ski even better” , the comment of the Goggia after his descent.

