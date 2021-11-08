Superga and Starbucks among the six new openings at Oriocenter

Orio al Serio. Autumn in Oriocenter, the largest Selected Stores in Italy with its 280 stores, is full of surprises and novelties able to satisfy everyone’s preferences, even the most demanding customers. From those who are passionate about fashion and want to keep up with the latest trends, to the greediest and food addicted, to sportsmen, to lovers of small home decor details: there is something for all tastes.

In fact, between October and November there are six new openings: Casa, Dixie, Navy, Pylones, Robe di Kappa – Superga and Starbucks. In continuity with the strategic and positioning path of the new campaign launched last September, Oriocenter is once again expanding its “unexpected” offer, to give its customers a unique experience every day, full of exclusive opportunities, preview new collections and latest arrivals. not to be missed. This brings to 19 the stores that have opened during the year: I love Poké, Capatoast, Garmin, Rom’Antica, Cisalfa, Sicilia’s, Barbuti, Refrigiwear, OOF Ottica, Orecchiette à porter, Guess Kids, CMP, Smokery.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, we have noticed how the needs and behaviors of our customers have changed”, he comments Ruggero Pizzagalli director of Oriocenter. “Some product categories that were previously considered as a“ surplus ”in daily life, have become real needs, so much so that in this historical period they have undergone a significant increase in sales. Smartworking and lockdown have, in fact, favored the care and attention, even in the smallest details, of one’s home environment, making it welcoming and functional, but also the attention to hi-tech and the need to move, aiming on accessories and sports clothing to be able to train at home or outdoors. And it is precisely for this reason and to try to satisfy all the requests of our customers that we always aim to improve ourselves by increasing our offer with exclusive and quality brands “.

FOOD

The Mall’s wide range of food never ceases to amaze and Starbucks will join the 50 restaurants and bars of Oriocenter. Whether for true connoisseurs of traditional coffee or for the more daring and entertaining like the much-loved Frappuccino range, the innovative Starbucks beverage beverage team will satisfy customers’ wishes. With over four million craft combinations available, Starbucks offers endless opportunities to personalize your coffee experience.

HOME DECOR

The first flagship store in Italy of Home, which for over 40 years has been synonymous with hospitality and helps create a feeling of well-being in your home with a large portfolio of quality decorative and functional interior items. But he also arrives at the Mall Pylones, French company now present all over the world, which with its contemporary and unpublished objects creates the right mix between tradition and technology and gives a touch of joy to the day.

FASHION & SPORT

There are three new openings that expand Oriocenter’s fashion offer: Dixie, Italian brand made in Florence that offers refined and retro-inspired garments, dedicated to a young and versatile woman, outside the box but with a feminine look and attention to detail. Navy, sportswear for men, women and children inspired by the world of aviation and the naval army. Robe di Kappa – Superga, a single store that contains two renowned sports brands designed for a young audience always attentive to the latest trends in fashion, but also dynamic, modern and with a mentality that looks beyond.

