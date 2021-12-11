Supergiant: Sofia Goggia is close to another second in St. Moritz

Sofia Goggia close to the feat, the fourth of the season, on the difficult Super-G in St. Moritz and placed second behind an extraordinary and impregnable Lara Gut-Behrami, his 33rd career win. The Swiss, hostess, closed the race with 1’19 “.82, 18 hundredths of an advantage over the blue and 1” 18 over the other champion, the American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Thus continues the extraordinary moment of form of the blue champion, who will be Italy’s standard-bearer at the Beijing Olympics at the start in February. Another performance that bodes well in view of the Winter Games, after the hat-trick in Lake Louise, Canada, scored by the athlete from Bergamo: double success in downhill and victory in the Super-G.

Sofia Goggia: “To win I dig into my head” by Mattia Chiusano 06 December 2021





Also in this race there was a great team performance. Italia jet performed well on a difficult track, with large bumps on which blind doors are arranged that must be memorized to take the right direction: sixth place for Elena Curtoni (1.21.06), octave Federica Brignone (1.21.72), ninth place for Marta Bassino (1.21.83).

Descent or super-G, she always wins: here is the Goggia method by Mattia Chiusano 05 December 2021





Another super-G is scheduled for Sunday, also in St. Moritz. Goggia is now in second place in the overall standings, with 395 points. Lead Shiffrin with 465 points.

Goggia: “Little confidence with the track, I went down with the heart”

“The season is getting interesting, I still do not look at the general classification because it is too early to count, but I have kept the red bib as leader in the supergiant and it is a great pride”. Sofia Goggia talks about her feelings after the Super-G. “With this flat visibility you could hardly see anything in front of your feet, so I think I got a second place with a huge heart. I’m happy for the result because I’m very close to the Gut, but with the knowledge that I didn’t ski very well in this one. opportunity. In some points I finished long, I found little confidence, but I know I can improve tomorrow “.

Goggia, Gut, Shiffrin, the World Cup is more and more fascinating. “I have enormous esteem for Gut and I’m happy to duel with her, even if I think she is still a step above me, especially in super-G. She is an antagonist who pushes me to give my best in a healthy rivalry and I live as a sportswoman. of this competition. In the race I trusted the lines that I had studied with my coach and that I had seen in reconnaissance, I knew that Gut was ahead with more than a second, before the Shiffrin, and I can only get to two tenths make happy”.

Brignone: “Little visibility due to the fog”

“Certainly the visibility was not the best and even before the race I said it would be a difficult race. I was unable to do what I wanted and what I had to do but I really struggled on the descent – admitted Brignone, not satisfied. of his own test -. Even starting from the front made the conditions more difficult for us, not being able to see what was happening on the track. ” For Curtoni it was “a difficult race, with many bumps and many ground movements. Gut-Beharmi made a difference in attitude, I didn’t feel so good while I was going down, but obviously I trusted more than the others who went down before myself”.